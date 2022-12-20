What's new

MQ-9B local assembly

kaykay said:
US has offered armed variant of it for sure. I believe army and Airforce will go for armed ones while Navy will go for unarmed ones.


Yes surveillance and ASW will be their primary role in respective services.
Interesting.

I doubt it will provide any new capabilities that India doesn't already have.
 
India's DRDO domestically produced surveillance drones call Nishant.
However, the Indian Army managed to crash every single one hence they need to go for something more reliable.
 
kaykay said:
US has offered armed variant of it for sure. I believe army and Airforce will go for armed ones while Navy will go for unarmed ones.
Capability of firing hell fires from a UAV is not an emergency requirement for us.

Extensive surveillance systems are.

For armed UAVs, we have 02 projects ongoing. Upgrading of Heron Mk1 and joint production with L&T for Archer (Rustom 1 with munitions).


For carrying big weapons of 250kg class, Heron TP.
 
New Delhi:

New Delhi:

The case for the proposed procurement of a fleet of Predator drones from the US is under process, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar said today.

The original proposal was to procure 30 MQ-9B Predator armed drones at a cost of over USD 3 billion to crank up India's surveillance apparatus along the frontier with China as well as in the Indian Ocean region.

"The case for the procurement is under process. We are discussing whether the numbers have to be rationalised," the Navy Chief said while replying to a question at his annual press conference

www.ndtv.com

Navy Chief's Update On India's Purchase Of 30 Armed Predator Drones From US

The case for the proposed procurement of a fleet of Predator drones from the US is under process, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar said today.
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com
 
100 million each for a drone! my my - No wonder poor countries will remain poor because the west plays this game well.
 

