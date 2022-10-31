MP BJP(Modi) govt defers plan to send OBC(Lower caste) students to Japan for jobs | Election Promise made to win Elections

Articles like these help understand what is true nature of BJP, why its called a upper caste party trying to camouflage itself as OBC party. Now, since OBC SC ST have more votes, so it uses Kamandal startegy, pitting OBC SC ST against minorities to manipulate. ​

The Madhya Pradesh government has temporarily junked its plan to send Other Backward Classes (OBCs) students qualified for nursing or industrial training for employment in Japan as ‘specified skilled worker’, according to people aware of the matter.A ‘specified skilled worker’ is a residency status which was introduced by the Government of Japan in April 2019, to tackle shortage by accepting foreign human resources with specific expertise and skills.In January 2021, India and Japan had signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) to promote movement of Indian skilled workers meeting Japanese language requirements to Japan for employment on a contractual basis, according to the ministry of external affairs.In September, the Madhya Pradesh backward classes and minority welfare department formulated a draft scheme along these lines after the state government sought employment programmes for the backward classes.The draft scheme aimed to send OBC students, who are eligible for industrial and nursing training, to Japan as ‘specified skilled worker’ under the MoC signed between the two countries.The draft, which was tabled before the state cabinet on Monday, was temporarily put on hold after MSME (ministry of micro, small & medium enterprises) minister Om Prakash Saklecha raised objections, alleging the plan would push the candidates to fulfill a contract of five years in a foreign country.The developments came a year ahead of the assembly elections. The OBCs form at least 50.8% of the state’s population and form an important vote base. The assembly polls are likely to be held in December 2023.“The department had planned to sign a contract with an agency empaneled by National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) which would charge ₹2 lakh to teach Japanese to each eligible candidate, arrange flight tickets and ensure a job in Japan. The state government had decided to bear half the expenses,” backward classes and minority welfare department’s principal secretary, Ashok Varnwal, said on Thursday.Saklecha alleged the scheme would contractually tie down the candidates to a foreign country for five years.“Under the scheme, the candidates will have to sign a contract for five years. When the proposal was made before the state cabinet, I objected to it because sending such trained candidates through an agency does not appear to be a good idea. If the candidate doesn’t find the job comfortable, he will not be able to come back,” he said.“I told the chief minister (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) that a scheme binding someone to a particular job will only increase problems for the government. The candidate should be free to work but should be able to return home anytime. After I raised the objection, the chief minister placed the draft scheme on hold,” he added.Backward classes and minority welfare minister Ramkhilawan Patel, however, alleged the draft scheme did not mention any contract for five years.“The draft scheme was very clear. There is no contract for five years. Sakclecha ji might not have read it properly. We are following all the norms of NSDC. Will will again present it to the cabinet with more clarity ,” he said.A senior government officer familiar with the matter alleged Saklecha raised objections as he wanted the scheme to be applicable to candidates belonging to all categories. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government, however, wants this scheme to be applicable to only OBC candidates, the officer said on condition of anonymity.“In Madhya Pradesh, 50.8% voters belong to the OBC community that have been demanding 27% reservation in jobs and admission. Since the matter is pending before the high court, the state government is taking the support of central government schemes,” the officer said.