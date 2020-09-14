What's new

Moving from one crisis to the other as elegantly as I can

While Afghanistan is burning & the ppl are suffering across the country because of his uncle's disastrous leadership, @SultanGhani_ posts these photos on his Instagram account with caption, "Moving from one crisis to the other as elegantly as I can" while boarding a private jet.
As people fled on foot with nothing but the clothes on their back, the nephew of Afghanistan's president Ashraf Ghani was seen on Instagram taking a different approach - leaving by private jet (pictured). The caption read: 'Moving from one crisis to the other as elegantly as I can'
 
