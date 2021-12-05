Moving beyond the era of American exceptionalism - We live in a post-pax Americana world currently and in a transitional period

The Pax-Americana era was truly a shortly lived era and who would have thought this in there wildest dreams 1945-2022 = 77 years and if you want proper Pax-Americana it is even way more less then that you gotta count from the fall of the soviet union 1991-2022 = 31 years hence they were in competition with the soviet but if you account their rise then that is basically 77-years and they will still have great power but fade away from the central stage from here on out and conduct the classical political game like everyone else by trying and navigating their way to the top again via alliances and other methods