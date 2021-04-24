The Godfather II

I'll Meet You There

(Shockingly) since there isn't a Topic on Movies/Film, I thought i'd start one up & see what people are into, favorites, looking forward to etc.Names, Posters or even Trailers can be poster here.Now, I thought i'd go with my all-time fav -, but i'll kick start this one with a recently released American-Pakistani film:Film stars Pakistani veteran actor, Qavi Khan and a Faran Tahir (Pakistani-American) who is quite a familiar face for his roles in Iron Man, The Blacklist and Star Trek.After watching the trailer, I pretty much knew what was to be expected and I can honestly say that I was right. There are bits of the movie that were worthy of watching, but i'm surprised at the Pakistani Director for some poor choices made in the Production.Our resident [PDF] Members in the US may have a clearer view...I gave the film a 4.5/10.