(Shockingly) since there isn't a Topic on Movies/Film, I thought i'd start one up & see what people are into, favorites, looking forward to etc.

Names, Posters or even Trailers can be poster here.

Now, I thought i'd go with my all-time fav - The Godfather II, but i'll kick start this one with a recently released American-Pakistani film: I'll Meet You There

Film stars Pakistani veteran actor, Qavi Khan and a Faran Tahir (Pakistani-American) who is quite a familiar face for his roles in Iron Man, The Blacklist and Star Trek.

After watching the trailer, I pretty much knew what was to be expected and I can honestly say that I was right. There are bits of the movie that were worthy of watching, but i'm surprised at the Pakistani Director for some poor choices made in the Production.

Our resident [PDF] Members in the US may have a clearer view...

I gave the film a 4.5/10.

@Bilal Khan (Quwa) @ghazi52 @waz @Cookie Monster @GriffinsRule @GumNaam @HRK @masterchief_mirza @Path-Finder @Stealth @TOPGUN @White and Green with M/S @ziaulislam
 
I am mostly into films and Tv series based on real life events about geo political issues and wars and other stuff. Even in fiction I prefer political thrillers and shows like that. Although watch super hero stuff also but doesn't prefer them. Also if a show is based on some book I prefer reading the book first before watching the show or film
 
