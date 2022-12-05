What's new

Movement against rogue establishment!

Rogue establishment conspired to assasinate former prime minister Imran Khan. Only happens in Banana republics.

Chilean president Salvador Allende dies in coup in 1973.
Mursi was killed by Egyptian army under Sisi.

Same establishment has been doing in Pakistan where army has zero role in the independence but they invaded the country after independence.
They killed three prime ministers and attempted to kill fourth.

Pakistani establishment wants to go Scot free on the face of open treason of RCO, sedition, conspiracy to kill a democratic leader, and conspiracy to kill and execution of the conspiracy to assasinate prominent journalist in a 3rd country.

What Imran Khan and PTI doing is no less than a revolutionary struggle against the thugs of establishment, kangaroo courts, and criminal political collaborators.
 
We have too many boot lickers in Pakistan, so I don't have much hope. If they want to remain slaves, you can't help them. I thank my parents for taking me out of that shithole.
 
Only people who have army background are bootlickers.

Even PMLn supporters will agree that Army as an institution needs huge reforms otherwise it will cause more and more harm to country as time passes.
 
I suppose, but PMLn and their supporters* are also a stain on this country, simply because they support certified choors.
 
That is great, but they will need massive support from the people if they are to succeed in what you say they are trying to do.
 

