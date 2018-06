It can do mathematical calculations at the rate of 200 quadrillion per second, or 200 petaflops.

To put in human terms: A person doing one calculation a second would have to live for more than 6.3 billion years to match what the machine can do in a second.

At 200 petaflops,

the new machine achieves more than twice the speed of the leading supercomputer in November, when the last Top 500 list was published.