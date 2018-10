Move Over America: China's Billionaires Are Taking Over

China led the world in creating new billionaires last year, and the collective wealth of the elite group jumped 39% last year to $1.12 trillion

106 new members joining the club

two every week and taking the country's total to 373, up from just 16 in 2006.

China’s young entrepreneurs are “set to swell the ranks of the world’s billionaires for years to come,” the report said.

well below the 39% increase reported among Chinese billionaires.

China's ultra rich are mostly “self-made” entrepreneurs, with some 97% building their own fortunes rather than gaining it through inheritance, compared with 69% in the U.S. , the report said.

