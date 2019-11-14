What's new

Mourn idea of India, but don’t forget that the idea of people is changing too

Joe Shearer

Joe Shearer

Apr 19, 2009
Mourn idea of India, but don’t forget that the idea of people is changing too
Modi’s new India is a new idea of the people. And politicians and intellectuals must bow to it unquestioningly.
HILAL AHMED 26 August, 2020 8:31 am IST


BJP party supporters at a rally (Representational image)
File photo | BJP supporters at a rally | Mitesh Bhuvad/PTI

In all the ongoing intellectual debate on the idea of New India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there is a new uncritical celebration of the ‘people’ as the ultimate authority, and as rational agents. This ‘idea of the people’ — now represented in the politics around Ayodhya bhoomi pujan and Sabarimala — is one which both politicians and public intellectuals must bow to unquestioningly.
The idea of the ‘people’ is critical to any makeover that the idea of India gets.

Modi often likes to project himself as the unmediated implementer of the will of ‘sawa sau crore Bharat-wasi’. Or when he was the chief minister, he called himself the “hanuman for 6 crore Gujaratis” in 2012 and often referred to the Gujarati asmita (pride). He mounts his politics on this imagined will, wound, pride and prejudices of the people. But there has been little political and intellectual scrutiny of how Indian politics has used ‘the people’ trope over time.

Our public debates rest on a romantic view of the people. After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s stunning 2019 Lok Sabha election victory, liberals began accepting their limitations to evolve a people’s language and some intellectuals bemoaned how they may have lost the tools to understand the people. The unspoken idea is that the politicians and intellectuals do not dare question the people. It is from here that majoritarian politics emerges. Modi’s political project of New India actually survives on this imagination of the people as real, authentic and, above all, responsive citizens.

But this political portrayal of the people as unquestionable rational agents not only goes against the political traditions evolved out of the national movement but also contradicts our constitutional values.

The Indian story of ‘the people’
The will of the people as a governing principle is a recent phenomenon. Major streams of the Indian national movement tried to create a balance between social reforms and an ideal imagination of an egalitarian political order. M.K. Gandhi’s constructive programmes, B.R. Ambedkar’s criticisms of the caste system and Bhagat Singh’s emphasis on class division of Indian society were deeply rooted in the tradition of social reforms of the 19th century. There was a consensus that political action would remain meaningless if society was not reformed.

The Indian Constitution was the logical outcome of this belief. It recognises the people as the real sovereign and ensures that their individual and collective rights are adequately protected. However, it does not fully endorse the will of the people and, for that matter, the majority rule. Instead, it sets out certain principles for the political class to evolve what Ambedkar called constitutional morality.

The Nehruvian state introduced a series of radical social reforms in the 1950s through legal constitutional means. The people, in this framework, were to be educated and reformed by the State to make them fully democratic and adequately modern. Indira Gandhi reinterpreted the Directive Principles of State Policy to legitimise her authoritarian rule. She even justified the Emergency (1975-77) in the name of people’s welfare.

The economic liberalisation in the 1990s, however, was a turning point. The idea of the people as an extremely rational collective began to take shape only in the 1990s around the time of economic reforms and the explosion of popular private entertainment. Two years after economic reforms, the Babri Masjid was demolished as a demonstration of avenging collective Hindu wounds.

As the economy privatised and expanded, the State redefined itself as a political regulatory entity. It was established that society and economy are autonomous self-governing spheres and the primary function of the State is to reconcile competing interests through redistributive policies. This led to a new political narrative of inclusion. A series of policy initiatives were taken to address the specific needs of different marginalised groups — Dalits, OBCs, women, Muslims, and adivasi—without evolving any comprehensive vision for social transformation.

Hindutva politics challenged this political correctness in two ways. They invoked Hindu victimhood to attract the middle-class upper-caste groups; and at the same time, they came out with the idea of authentic and responsive people — who give priority to the nation and do not believe in any other identity. The New India of Narendra Modi actually rests on this hyper-nationalist version of the people.
The people — voter/citizen/aam aadmi
There are at least three features of the people in contemporary India. In a more direct political sense, the people are defined as voters and consumers who must be wooed.

Modi’s New India is about participative democracy and responsive, proactive citizenry, one that can be enlisted in a Kennedy-style call to use toilets, build temples and statues, pay taxes, and queue up to get rid of dirty cash. For Modi, ‘New India is the era of Responsive people and responsive government’. Even as Modi appropriates the people’s will unto himself while platitudinising that the voter is always right, he/she has to accept the authority of the government to facilitate the working of the political system.

Arvind Kejriwal and the Congress’ ‘aam aadmi’ (common man) is the third feature of the people. The aam aadmi is defined as a morally sincere, gullible, vulnerable and politically weak entity. We are told that despite having a right to vote, the aam aadmi does not have adequate resources to deal with the corrupt system. He/she, therefore, is expected to abide by the ethos of nationalism to create what Arvind Kejriwal used to call swaraj. This person is also a morally committed nationalist and a responsive citizen who can be called upon to give up car travel in winter to reduce air pollution or to not pay the illegal water and electricity bills.
Political use of ‘the people’
These popular portrayals of the people contribute directly to political arguments now. The reluctant responses of the political elites on the Sabarimala issue and their over-enthusiasm for bhoomi pujan in Ayodhya underline the fact that political parties do not want to go against what they view as the will of the majority.

A liberal politician like Shashi Tharoor justified standing with community beliefs and the temple in the Sabarimala row by saying he was representing his public. This line of argument also empowers the Hindutva forces to justify anti-Muslim violence as the natural reaction of the people/Hindus. In fact, a strong impression has been created that the sentiments, views and beliefs of Hindus must be respected because they are the majority or the authentic people.

The idea of the people, when elevated as rational, homogeneous entity, is highly dangerous — it hides the inherent class-caste-gender contradictions and empowers the political class to justify electoral majoritarianism.

We must learn from Ambedkar: democratic politics won’t work if we do not question the foundational structures of our society.
And now, as public intellectuals urge us to re-imagine our engagement with the people and restore what they consider the broken link, it can be a slippery slope towards imagining the people as the all-knowing and unquestionable monolith majority.

The author is Associate Professor, CSDS, New Delhi. Views are personal.

pikkuboss

pikkuboss

Jan 28, 2016
'High IQ pseudo-liberals' are having nightmares after nightmares these days. I will surely vote for a leader projecting himself as 'Sewak' rather than 'Ruler' anyday. There is no question about it. These 'outdated self-certified Liberals' should get out of their age-old 'Babu' culture asap.
 
ps3linux

ps3linux

Mar 4, 2019
I'll get back on this, my predictive behavior algorithm is almost complete, but the output is still creating some errors.
This is one topic I would like to contribute, of course before kids start making a poop of it or we get Ad hominem focused at you and other liberals "veiled".

BTW how do you cope with the kiddie stuff all logical fallacies are included in their posts one way or the other.
 
Joe Shearer

Joe Shearer

Take your time, but do please respond, whenever you are ready. You've already got us on the edges of our chairs. Waiting for the other shoe to drop is nerve-racking.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

Apr 5, 2017
pikkuboss said:
'High IQ pseudo-liberals' are having nightmares after nightmares these days. I will surely vote for a leader projecting himself as 'Sewak' rather than 'Ruler' anyday. There is no question about it. These 'outdated self-certified Liberals' should get out of their age-old 'Babu' culture asap.
are you saying demise of India should not be mourned but celebrated?
 
Khan vilatey

Feb 11, 2020
Although, I feel out of place in writing here as this article does not directly affect me. The crux of the argument to me was either

1) the electorate or mob rule knows the best ,especially when inflamed with partisan religious fervor. This then can be manipulated to address the needs of the thinking Eleite to get some of their pet projects out of the way. A parallel can be drawn to a similar European ideal in The early 19th century called nazi’s. They basically hung all the intellectuals and diverse opinions, allowing youth to question all established norms that were not beneficial to the party which in turn provided guard ail. They then tried to take over the world . No matter how much we may disagree with their ideals and methods ( I for one am completely against their ideal) this sort thinking does allow for a quick and bloody change in society. They were after all almost successfully in their goal of world domination starting from a downtrodden position after world war 1. This is why China is able to control outbreaks like corona in months and move their 1.4 billion people from poverty to middle class in less than half a century .

2) the ruling Eleite I.e. the brains and intellectuals are elected by the gullible masses as they know best. This leads to a different problem. The ruling elite want their kids to be ruling Eleite even though they are not smart or capable and hence to protect their place the ruling Eleite start to usurp power leading to corruption etc. a great example of this is the Pakistani judiciary that is focused to not dispense justice but rather run the government without any knowledge in the area. Example the case where the supreme court thought it was wise to nullify the sovereign guarantee the government had provided resulting in billions of dollars of loss to the exchequer. Rather than punishing those who had broken the law by taking bribes and ensuring this never happens again they decided to venture into canceling sovereign guarantees.

the actual answer to this delima is educating/ informing your people so they are able to make clear choices. This happens by investing in institutions, the electorate in Sweden for example voted to keep taxes high so they can ensure future generations can enjoy the same quaility of life like they do today. The British Supreme Court calling out Boris Johnson when he tries to use his institution to usurp power.

this is the true measure of democracy are the institutions strong enough to stand even if mad men come to power . I have yet to see this in India and Pakistan

kv
 
fatman17

fatman17

Apr 24, 2007
I'm not sure if this fits here but a few years back, i met a delightful colleague from India at a conference in Vietnam. this was around the time of elections in India and my friend was very excited at the prospect of Mr. Modi becoming PM for the 1st time. during the conference breaks the topic was Modi and he was telling everyone how Modi is going to transform India. the others conference members were mainly from the EU and some of them knew about Mr. Modis past reputation and were quite surprised at their Indian colleague. they would question him and he would defend Modi vociferously saying it was mere propaganda by his detractors. anyway in one of these breaks i was part of the discussion and after hearing him say the same things over and over again, i asked him quietly if he was a member of BJP / RSS. for a few seconds he was stunned and then flatly denied it but i just knew it was a white lie and his eyes told me that. i asked him is he voting for Modi, and he said Yes Of Course. Modi is going to change India. he was right on that count 100%. F. Shah what a lovely chap!
 
Joe Shearer

Joe Shearer

PROFESSIONAL
Apr 19, 2009
24,055
139
39,837
Country
India
Location
India
Sad reading - this is a typical profile, very agreeable, everything right about him, but he keeps talking about his knight on a white horse, Modi.

It was shrewd of you to judge that he belonged to those two organisations.
 
Xerxes22

Xerxes22

Jun 22, 2020
Well he projects himself as a humane leader with kind ideals, yet the actions and policies are so to the contrary. The ideals that he overtly portray are religious in nature but humane nonetheless, but the Covert actions and Visible policies Are that much more the opposite.

He has messiah complex for sure, he likes to project himself as a saviour type figure for Bharat (watever that truly is). Even in the Bear Grylls show, wen he spoke about his ideals and values growing up , he portrayed it all in a humanely manner. As if he is an unconditional provider for the whole Indian spirit.

He is anything but that Nd it’s been on the show for all to see. This guy is a total hypocrite and to sum extent a madman. His overt humility is a mere show. He is perhaps One of the most irrational leaders on the face of the earth. Nd he has taken India to the gutter.

I’m gunna try not to sound like as if I’m overstating things but In his years in power he has almost ensured the extinction of India. Domestically his actions warranted far more damaging consequences , but the Indian community are too busy with their struggle for day to day survival to take part in this divisive ideology of Hindutva. If they did have time for it , the streets wud be bloody by now because of countrymen killing each other on religious grounds.

Internationally tho the consequences came as expected. Now they have their historic nemesis Pakistan in alliance with China nd these two nations are breathing down Indias necks. Two extraordinary enemies with devastating capabilities United against it . And they even share borders with both of em . Pakistan is licking their chops, having realised their enemies are now screwed strategically.

All this happened because of Modis pretentious illogical policies. He lives a wet dream . Having inspirational religious principles are not a bad thing. But Wen this ideology gets so unbalanced that it produces hate as a by product then that’s the beginning of destruction.

He is at the end of the day a fool. And the patriotic IndianS must realise that this is costing the very future of their nation and must speak up Nd intervene against it lawfully. Not because they shud be against hindutva, not because the man has a dodgy untrustworthy record, not because his profile is questionable. But because him and his party’s policies has quite visibly put the very future of India at risk.
 
Jackdaws

Jackdaws

Jan 20, 2010
These people are a dime a dozen now. I don't even doubt that he is not an RSS member. But they have become enslaved to some retarded vision of Modi as a big conduit of change.
 
not_two

Jan 7, 2020
Modi's greatest asset in his political career is his detractors ..They are persistent from so many years and he is in limelight because of that ..
 
