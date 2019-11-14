Mourn idea of India, but don’t forget that the idea of people is changing too

Although, I feel out of place in writing here as this article does not directly affect me. The crux of the argument to me was either



1) the electorate or mob rule knows the best ,especially when inflamed with partisan religious fervor. This then can be manipulated to address the needs of the thinking Eleite to get some of their pet projects out of the way. A parallel can be drawn to a similar European ideal in The early 19th century called nazi’s. They basically hung all the intellectuals and diverse opinions, allowing youth to question all established norms that were not beneficial to the party which in turn provided guard ail. They then tried to take over the world . No matter how much we may disagree with their ideals and methods ( I for one am completely against their ideal) this sort thinking does allow for a quick and bloody change in society. They were after all almost successfully in their goal of world domination starting from a downtrodden position after world war 1. This is why China is able to control outbreaks like corona in months and move their 1.4 billion people from poverty to middle class in less than half a century .



2) the ruling Eleite I.e. the brains and intellectuals are elected by the gullible masses as they know best. This leads to a different problem. The ruling elite want their kids to be ruling Eleite even though they are not smart or capable and hence to protect their place the ruling Eleite start to usurp power leading to corruption etc. a great example of this is the Pakistani judiciary that is focused to not dispense justice but rather run the government without any knowledge in the area. Example the case where the supreme court thought it was wise to nullify the sovereign guarantee the government had provided resulting in billions of dollars of loss to the exchequer. Rather than punishing those who had broken the law by taking bribes and ensuring this never happens again they decided to venture into canceling sovereign guarantees.



the actual answer to this delima is educating/ informing your people so they are able to make clear choices. This happens by investing in institutions, the electorate in Sweden for example voted to keep taxes high so they can ensure future generations can enjoy the same quaility of life like they do today. The British Supreme Court calling out Boris Johnson when he tries to use his institution to usurp power.



this is the true measure of democracy are the institutions strong enough to stand even if mad men come to power . I have yet to see this in India and Pakistan



