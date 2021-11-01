What's new

Mouqa....Mouqa.....Two Doses Vaccine Thoka !

Musings

Musings

FULL MEMBER
May 14, 2020
605
0
3,924
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
A thread like this would have Indians swarming on it and trolling. Indians today are too embarrassed to show their faces. Its a lovely day on PDF. The vaccine seems to have worked beautifully.
 
Taimoor Khan

Taimoor Khan

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2016
13,411
4
20,500
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
I really dont understand Pakistanis buying this Indian non sense of moka moka. These are the facts:

Test: (Pakistan 12; India 9) ODI: (Pakistan 73; India 55)

The above is what one call DOMINATION!


At the rate we play each other these days, Indians cant even come near to Pakistan record against them let alone better it!
 
jaybird

jaybird

FULL MEMBER
Mar 4, 2018
361
0
1,489
Country
China
Location
United States
It's tough being Indians last few years, Air force, navy and army all getting embarrassed by Pakistan and China. poor guys were just trying to regain some self esteem in a sport they thought they were good at, and got demoralized again by Pakistan and New Zealand.
 
