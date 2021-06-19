Log in
Mountain of Moses | Real Mount Sinai in Saudi Arabia (7 verses from Exodus in the description box)
Thread starter
Azadkashmir
Start date
Today at 10:18 PM
Azadkashmir
Today at 10:18 PM
#1
Today at 10:27 PM
#2
Azadkashmir said:
Click to expand...
Very interesting share. Thanks.
Today at 10:45 PM
#3
Everyone seem to be obsessed with the place and nobody talking about the message The Lord delivered to Musa?
I mean it could have been anyother mountain top ------.what they gonna do now? Collect a handful of dust from the peak to start some ritual?
