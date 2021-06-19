What's new

Mountain of Moses | Real Mount Sinai in Saudi Arabia (7 verses from Exodus in the description box)

Mentee

Mentee

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 3, 2016
8,932
1
21,213
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Everyone seem to be obsessed with the place and nobody talking about the message The Lord delivered to Musa?

I mean it could have been anyother mountain top ------.what they gonna do now? Collect a handful of dust from the peak to start some ritual?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom