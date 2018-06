Mount Everest, the high-altitude rubbish dump

big-spending climbers pay little attention to the ugly footprint they leave behind.

Fluorescent tents, discarded climbing equipment, empty gas canisters and even human excrement litter the well-trodden route to the summit of the 8,848-metre

summited Everest 18 times

The mountain is carrying tonnes of waste.

Five years ago Nepal implemented a $4,000 rubbish deposit per team that would be refunded if each climber brought down at least eight kilogrammes of waste.

they are required to bring down the same amount and are fined $100 per kilogramme if they don’t.

many just don’t care

some officials accept small bribes to turn a blind eye, he said.

just not enough monitoring at the high camps to ensure the mountain stays clean,

inexperienced mountaineers are being drawn by low-cost expedition operators desperate for customers.

inexperience is exacerbating the rubbish problem

But now, many climbers can’t manage, leaving the Sherpas to carry everything.

