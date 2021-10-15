What's new

MoU on China-Bhutan boundary talks 'breaks deadlock caused by India, paves way for diplomatic ties'

China and Bhutan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on a Three-Step Roadmap to help speed up boundary talks that have been heavily delayed, during a virtual meeting held on Thursday. The MoU is of historic significance and is the result of years of joint efforts and sincere cooperation between the two sides, analysts said, noting that it points out the direction for breaking the current deadlock and laying a foundation for the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Bhutan.

MoU on China-Bhutan boundary talks 'breaks deadlock caused by India, paves way for diplomatic ties'

I don't know why China talks to Bhutan. Don't they know Bhutan's foreign policy is managed by India?
Bhutan has no diplomatic relationship with any of the permanent members of UN security council, probably to the credit of India.
 
