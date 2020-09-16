Motorway Rape Case: Both rapists sentenced to Death!

Call records don’t show Shafqat’s presence at the rape site.

Shafqat was identified 22 days after his arrest. The law says that suspects should be identified in one week.

Shafqat was coerced into confessing.

IO was present was Shafqat was recording his statement. This is against the law.

The policeman was who accompanying the survivor during the identification parade had seen the suspects before, adding that allowing him to accompany the woman was suspicious.

It was claimed Abid Malhi is 35 years old, while he is 20 years old.

The two men raped the woman in front of her three children on September 9, 2020. It took the police one month to arrest prime suspect, Abid Malhi, while Shafqat Bagga surrendered himself.The police submitted challan in the case on Feb 20 and the accused were indicted on March 3. The court held seven hearings and reserved a verdict on March 18. Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta announced the verdict at Camp Jail in Lahore today (Saturday).Forty witnesses recorded their testimonies and the prosecution succeeded in proving its case.Both accused were handed death sentence under Article 376 and life imprisonment under 365 A of the PPC. They were sentenced to 14 years in prison separately.Here’s what happened during the trial:—The woman was accompanied by the police to the jail for the identification of the suspects.—The prosecution argued that they found the DNA of the two suspects.—Abid Malhi confessed to raping the woman twice, while Shafqat raped her once. They ran away after snatching Rs100,000 from her.—Qasim Arain, the defence lawyer, made the following arguments.-----------------------------Good! Former CCPO's investigation was done properly to secure conviction. 17 days of non-stop trial in jail and these scum have been sentenced to death. Let's see if libturds/aurat march lot start crying over this sentence now.