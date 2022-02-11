What's new

Motorsports in Pakistan

The Motorsport Association of Pakistan (MAP) is a member of the Federation Internationale de L Automobile (FIA). It is the National Sporting Authority (ASN) appointed by the FIA for Pakistan. MAP’s primary responsibility is the governance of automotive sport in Pakistan under the International Sporting Code of the FIA. Globally, motorsport is governed by the FIA.

Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally is a rally raid type of off-road race, organised by the TDCP in Pakistan. The rally initiates near the Derawar Fort in Ahmadpur East Tehsil. ... Around 100 drivers and teams from all over Pakistan participate and almost 100,000 visitors witness it every year.

RESULTS:
16TH CHOLISTAN DESERT RALLY(FEB 11-14TH 2021)

CATEGORY A
PositionRacerCo-racerTiming
1STSahibzada SultanSultan Safdar Ali03:18:30
2NDNadir MagsiNusrat Ali03:22:40
3RDM.Jaffar MagsiImran Magsi03:24:52

CATEGORY C
PositionRacerCo-racerTiming
1STSyed Zaheer HussainMajor Muneer03:48:39
2NDMehmood MajeedFarooq Ahmed03:57:18
3RDGohar Aslam SangiAsad Ullah Shah03:58:17

CATEGORY B
PositionRacerCo-racerTiming
1STM. Owais KhakwaniSaleh Khakwani03:36:46
2NDNuman SaranjamAbdullah Tariqq03:40:07
3RDM. Owais KhakwaniSaleh Khakwani03:43:34

CATEGORY D
PositionRacerCo-racerTiming
1STBewargh MazariShakhal Mazari03:51:38
2NDMian Rafeeq BharchundiGalib Soomro03:52:42
3RDUmer Iqbal KanjuAhmad Channar03:56:53
 
The event venue is Derawer Fort (Cholistan). Approximately 95 km south of the city of Bahawalpur, the forty bastions of Derawar are visible for many miles in the Cholistan Desert. From Bahawalpur get to the GT Toad towards Karachi. From Ahmedpur East Bypass take the left turn towards Dera Nawab Cantt. Before Entering Dera Nawab Cantt take Left turn and then right. Due to opening of Motorway, the distances reduced.


International Cholistan Desert Rally started back in 2005 and has since grown in leaps and bounds. The upcoming rally will mark this event’s 15th edition which reflects its ever-increasing popularity. The event portrays a positive and softer image of Pakistan abroad and bring to highlight the real beauty of south Punjab’s landscape. Besides promoting tourism, such events also enhance the livelihood of the locals. The prime objective to hold this event in the heart of Cholistan desert is to show outside world its history and rich culture and open this area as a winter tourist destination.
This rally covers three districts of Punjab, including Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, and Bahawalpur. The rally is divided into three different categories – Stock, Prepared and Women category. Stock and Prepared categories are further divided into 4 categories (A, B, C, D).
The event shall be held on 08-13th Feb, 2022 in the majestic desert of Cholistan. More than 100 Racers from all over Pakistan will challenge the sand of the Cholistan in different categories. The Rally route has been extended to 500 kilometres in the Cholistan Desert and also includes major forts of the desert (Dingarh Fort, Marrot Fort, Khan Garh, Bhijnot Fort, Moujgarh Fort and Jamgarh Fo


TDCP International Cholistan Desert Rally covers two Districts i.e. Bahawalpur & Bahawalnagar.The Total Route Distance of Rally is around 500 Kms.The Rally Starting Point is Cholistan Desert near Derawar Fort.
The event venue is Derawer Fort (Cholistan). Approximately 95 km south of the city of Bahawalpur, the forty bastions of Derawar are visible for many miles in the Cholistan Desert. From Bahawalpur get to the GT Toad towards Karachi. From Ahmedpur East Bypass take the left turn towards Dera Nawab Cantt. Before Entering Dera Nawab Cantt take Left turn and then right. Due to opening of Motorway, the distances reduced.


