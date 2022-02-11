Motorsports in Pakistan

The Motorsport Association of Pakistan (MAP) is a member of the Federation Internationale de L Automobile (FIA). It is the National Sporting Authority (ASN) appointed by the FIA for Pakistan. MAP’s primary responsibility is the governance of automotive sport in Pakistan under the International Sporting Code of the FIA. Globally, motorsport is governed by the FIA.
..
Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally is a rally raid type of off-road race, organised by the TDCP in Pakistan. The rally initiates near the Derawar Fort in Ahmadpur East Tehsil. ... Around 100 drivers and teams from all over Pakistan participate and almost 100,000 visitors witness it every year.
RESULTS:
16TH CHOLISTAN DESERT RALLY(FEB 11-14TH 2021)
CATEGORY A
CATEGORY C
CATEGORY B
CATEGORY D
..
Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally is a rally raid type of off-road race, organised by the TDCP in Pakistan. The rally initiates near the Derawar Fort in Ahmadpur East Tehsil. ... Around 100 drivers and teams from all over Pakistan participate and almost 100,000 visitors witness it every year.
RESULTS:
16TH CHOLISTAN DESERT RALLY(FEB 11-14TH 2021)
CATEGORY A
|Position
|Racer
|Co-racer
|Timing
|1ST
|Sahibzada Sultan
|Sultan Safdar Ali
|03:18:30
|2ND
|Nadir Magsi
|Nusrat Ali
|03:22:40
|3RD
|M.Jaffar Magsi
|Imran Magsi
|03:24:52
CATEGORY C
|Position
|Racer
|Co-racer
|Timing
|1ST
|Syed Zaheer Hussain
|Major Muneer
|03:48:39
|2ND
|Mehmood Majeed
|Farooq Ahmed
|03:57:18
|3RD
|Gohar Aslam Sangi
|Asad Ullah Shah
|03:58:17
CATEGORY B
|Position
|Racer
|Co-racer
|Timing
|1ST
|M. Owais Khakwani
|Saleh Khakwani
|03:36:46
|2ND
|Numan Saranjam
|Abdullah Tariqq
|03:40:07
|3RD
|M. Owais Khakwani
|Saleh Khakwani
|03:43:34
CATEGORY D
|Position
|Racer
|Co-racer
|Timing
|1ST
|Bewargh Mazari
|Shakhal Mazari
|03:51:38
|2ND
|Mian Rafeeq Bharchundi
|Galib Soomro
|03:52:42
|3RD
|Umer Iqbal Kanju
|Ahmad Channar
|03:56:53
Last edited: