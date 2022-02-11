Motorsports in Pakistan

(Cholistan)​

Event Venue is Derawer Fort (Cholistan)​

The event venue is Derawer Fort (Cholistan). Approximately 95 km south of the city of Bahawalpur, the forty bastions of Derawar are visible for many miles in the Cholistan Desert. From Bahawalpur get to the GT Toad towards Karachi. From Ahmedpur East Bypass take the left turn towards Dera Nawab Cantt. Before Entering Dera Nawab Cantt take Left turn and then right. Due to opening of Motorway, the distances reduced.TDCP International Cholistan Desert Rally covers two Districts i.e. Bahawalpur & Bahawalnagar.The Total Route Distance of Rally is around 500 Kms.The Rally Starting Point is Cholistan Desert near Derawar Fort.