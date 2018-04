The DAG then added that placing the Colonel’s name on the Exit Control List (ECL) would be a long, drawn-out process.

ISLAMABAD: Submitting its reply in the case involving American diplomat Defence Attache Colonel (Col.) Joseph Emmanuel, the federal government informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that the American diplomat could not be tried or arrested.Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Raja Khalid gave the government’s reply to the court, and said that the Vienna Convention guarantees immunity to designated diplomats from criminal jurisdiction.Thus, Colonel Emmanuel can only be tried if the United States waives his immunity.However, the DAG informed the court that the diplomat’s name had been added to the ‘black list’, which prevented his exit from Pakistan.On hearing the government’s reply, the court then ordered the foreign ministry to submit a response to the court’s inquiry over the question of diplomatic immunity and on placing the American diplomat’s name on the Exit Control List (ECL).Col. Emmanuel came into the limelight when on the 7th of April, he ran a red light and collided with two youths on a motorcycle in Islamabad.