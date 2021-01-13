MotoGP 2021 Lombok, Indonesia | COMING SOON

What's new

The biggest motorcycle race in the world is coming soon to Indonesia! 🇮🇩 The track will be 4.32 kilometers long, with 18 turns and one main straight path. The circuit will include a paddock area with 40 garages, and provide the facility for 100,000+ spectators. VIP suites to be available for more than 7,500 people.

According to ITDC president Abdulbar M.Monsoer, the Mandalika circuit is going to be unique in providing a breathtaking view of the Indian ocean, lagoons, solar-powered villages, golf course, and areas comprising of urban and commercial buildings. All this is expected to be completed by 2021!

 
