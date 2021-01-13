MotoGP 2021 Lombok, Indonesia | COMING SOON

The biggest motorcycle race in the world is coming soon to Indonesia! The track will be 4.32 kilometers long, with 18 turns and one main straight path. The circuit will include a paddock area with 40 garages, and provide the facility for 100,000+ spectators. VIP suites to be available for more than 7,500 people.
According to ITDC president Abdulbar M.Monsoer, the Mandalika circuit is going to be unique in providing a breathtaking view of the Indian ocean, lagoons, solar-powered villages, golf course, and areas comprising of urban and commercial buildings. All this is expected to be completed by 2021!
