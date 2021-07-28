What's new

Motivation of a dying Taliban fighter

Look at the motivation level , satisfaction and happiness of a dying Taliban fighter in recent Afghanistan clashes better ANA and Taliban. That's what ANA lacks and that's why these guys with meager resources defeated US and NATO. At the end they are dying for a right cause i.e to kick I invaders and puppet government out of afghanistan.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1421581881762619395
 
The level of motivation and courage this young soul is exhibiting is marvellous. Even the best of the well trained occupational forces in the present world could not match it. That is the difference which most are not blessed with a vision to understand.
 
Sainthood 101 said:
Looney Zaid Hamid... :hitwall::astagh:
Click to expand...
What’s your Hindutva ID#?
khail007 said:
The level of motivation and courage this young soul is exhibiting is marvellous. Even the best of the well trained occupational forces in the present world could not match it. That is the difference which most are not blessed with a vision to understand.
Click to expand...
As per the KITAP, the most of the mankind follow Satan….
 
If he fought Afghan Communist during 1990s, so I can understand, but Today he is fighting another Muslim who also has strong Islam sentiments.
 
Indos said:
If he fought Afghan Communist during 1990s, so I can understand, but Today he is fighting another Muslim who also has strong Islam sentiments.
Click to expand...
This is a war between Muslims wanting the old times back vs the Muslims who want to be in the modern world with democratic way of life.
This is the war that will ultimately change the course of Islam into the future. This war is not just happening in Afghanistan but also in many other Muslim countries, and also this war is happening in the hearts and minds of Muslims all over the world.
Accept the old ways or lead a modern life…!! It’s up to fellow Muslims to decide.
Good luck..!
 
Jugger said:
This is a war between Muslims wanting the old times back vs the Muslims who want to be in the modern world with democratic way of life.
This is the war that will ultimately change the course of Islam into the future. This war is not just happening in Afghanistan but also in many other Muslim countries, and also this war is happening in the hearts and minds of Muslims all over the world.
Accept the old ways or lead a modern life…!! It’s up to fellow Muslims to decide.
Good luck..!
Click to expand...
Good luck to yourself RSS filth. Hope (not really) it's not too late for your artificial society. Really cute when gobber eaters talk about 'modern' society.
 
Jugger said:
This is a war between Muslims wanting the old times back vs the Muslims who want to be in the modern world with democratic way of life.
This is the war that will ultimately change the course of Islam into the future. This war is not just happening in Afghanistan but also in many other Muslim countries, and also this war is happening in the hearts and minds of Muslims all over the world.
Accept the old ways or lead a modern life…!! It’s up to fellow Muslims to decide.
Good luck..!
Click to expand...
Islam is the modern way.
 
This just a fight between which Islamic version you have.....Something ridiculous and not right as killing another Muslim means being cursed by God and went to Hell. If I want to fight another Muslim in a war due to just different interpretation of Islam I would also have doubt in my heart to kill them........It is some group who dont have any doubt to kill another Muslim that should be seen as less Islamic.....


Quran


Surah Ar Rum verse 32

(Of those associators) who are divided in their Religion and became sects (fractions), every fraction rejoicing in what is with it.

Surah Al AnAm verse 159

Surely they who divided their religion and became sects. You have no concern with them. Their affair is only with Allah, then He will inform them of what they used to do.

------------------------------------------------------------

This is when Muslim has different opinion and how to solve it

Surah As Syura verse 38

And they respond to their Lord and keep up the Prayer. And they gather amongst each other to conduct their affairs by mutual consultation. And they spend out of what We have given them as sustenance.


The punisment of killing another Muslim

An Nisa verse 93

And whoever kills a believer intentionally, then his punishment is Hell; he shall abide in it forever; Allah has sent His Wrath on him and cursed him and He has prepared for him a great torment.

--------------------------------------------------

This is when we see two Muslim has conflict

Surah Al Hujurat verse 10

"The believers are only brothers and sisters. Therefore make reconciliation between your brothers and sisters, and have piety towards Allah. It is hoped that you may be given Mercy."
 
Jugger said:
This is a war between Muslims wanting the old times back vs the Muslims who want to be in the modern world with democratic way of life.
Click to expand...
Naah.. it's about muslims who want to live a honorable life vs those who dishonored them by aiding an invader. It's all about honor..these folks have lived under the most liberal and secular govts during 50s to 70s till saur revolution. ..if you think this afghan govt. Is pro democracy u r living under a rock. Non of the two wants democracy..
 
