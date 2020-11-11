Mother, son murdered over Pakistan drain dispute(WARNING! graphic image)

What's new

Mother, son murdered over Pakistan drain dispute

Catholic mother, son murdered over Pakistan drain dispute

Dozens of mourners attended the Nov. 10 funeral of a Catholic mother and son who were gunned down by their Muslim neighbor over an overflowing drain.


Usman Masih, 25, was shot dead along with his mother on Nov. 9 outside his home in Hasan Kathore, a village in Punjab province. His father, a laborer, has filed a police case against neighbors Atrat Bibi and her son Hasan Shakoor.


“She attacked my wife with a stick and called her son, who fired straight shots from his pistol. When my son tried to save his critically injured mother, he shot him as well. Both died on the spot,” he stated in the first information report.


“Two months ago, Atrat Bibi quarreled with my wife over the cleaning of a drain. The compound dwellers intervened for their friendship, but she kept the grudge.”


Hasan Kathore is home to 250 families, all of them Muslims.


Police have arrested Atrat Bibi but her son is still at large. Usman Masih was the only son of his parents. His daughter was born last week.


Catholic professor Anjum James Paul, chairman of the Pakistan Minorities Teachers’ Association, condemned the tragedy in a tweet tagged to Prime Minister Imran Khan.


Nisar Bhatti, a district member of the Catholic bishops' National Commission for Justice and Peace in Gujranwala, offered legal aid to the family during a visit on Nov. 10.


“We strictly condemn the killings. They were the only Christian family in the village. Police collected 27 bullets shells from the spot. Usman Masih died half an hour after the shooting. Two vehicles stood nearby but none of the neighbors rushed the injured to the hospital located less than 10 kilometers away. The family called emergency service 1122 but they arrived late,” he told UCA News.


“I am still haunted by the cries of the widow of Usman. The stigma of sanitary workers and being untouchables hardens for poor Christians.”


In June, a Christian man was shot dead for buying a house in a Muslim neighborhood in Peshawar city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Despite a lack of civic facilities, low-income Christians prefer living in ghettos near their relatives.


Pakistani Christians are often referred to as churha (low caste), an abusive term reserved for Christian sanitation workers.


Church authorities often voice their disapproval with Pakistan’s provincial governments over the publication of job advertisements considered to be discriminatory towards minorities.


Countless innocent people loose their lives in such incidents (majority of them muslims). It has nothing to do with religion but a social problem.
E.g. if the Lahore motorway rape victim was a christian, all hell would break loose to highlight religious persecution by paid NGO's and people with agendas.
 
don't try to smear it using religion, just say that the one that did it should be punished.
 
if it was only a dispute then why none of the neighbors came for help?
Two vehicles stood nearby but none of the neighbors rushed the injured to the hospital located less than 10 kilometers away. The family called emergency service 1122 but they arrived late,” he told UCA News.
 


Pakistan is home of 20 crore people, neighbors fight with each other all over the world and in Pakistan also....Many Muslim neighbors fight and kill each other....you heard news? Muslim kill Muslim but if a Muslim kill or fight other religion then media start shouting...it is simple case of neighbor fighting and killing....sad incident but it happens.

Stop defaming Pakistan....

Don't be a tool for others to defame your own country.
Patriot forever said:
That was the whole point of my post. Both muslims and minorities witness such crimes. The culprit should be punished. If you go through the OP post, it was a delibrate attempt to paint a social issue as a religious one.
Click to expand...
Probably O.P is Qadiani.
 
Chu*t*pay khatam nai karogay tum landay ke goray apne ?

mazhab ka kia lena dena gali mohallay ki larai se ?

jibran nasir ke chattu
@PakSword Edit the title bro, Stupid false ignition
 
You are either absolutely disconnected from Pakistani population or only here for an almost bot-like smear campaign on Pakistan it seems.

Bodies lie in rot in ditches in Pakistan and regardless of Religion other than a passing motorcyclist stopping no one bothers. On the other hand a woman can scream harassment and an entire mob will lynch the suspect without trial.
People who are powerful to the locality or thugs regularly do harass and harm neighbors with the neighborhood timidity taking over - so while this may be a shame in terms of public apathy, it has NOTHING to do with whether than man called Allah, Jesus, Hanuman or the flying spaghetti monster his savior.
 
aur kholo progressive NGOs
 
these are normal crime occurred in developed countries, don't paint into a religious blanket and tarnish the image of Pakistan.Now we will see our arch-enemy crowd in million picks the line from our NGO and start working to make its top trends in social media. Just watch them.
 
1) Pakistan needs defaming ?
2) It matters for you if he is Mirzaye ? Is Pakistan is not Hell for Minorities ? Shia Genocide, Mirzaye Genocide

If someone show your true face, you will say he is Shia, Mirzaye, Jew or Hindu

Then you talk like parrot, Islamophobia... Islamophobia...

Are Mullah not killing Shia, Mirzaye everyday in Pakistan ?

Pakistan is Mullah state, and is no more than Hell for Minorities..
 
Please correct the headline one more time... remove Pakistan

Mother, son murdered over Pakistan drain dispute

Mother, son murdered over drain dispute
 
