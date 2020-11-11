Mother, son murdered over Pakistan drain dispute(WARNING! graphic image)

truthfollower said: if it was only a dispute then why none of the neighbors came for help?

Two vehicles stood nearby but none of the neighbors rushed the injured to the hospital located less than 10 kilometers away. The family called emergency service 1122 but they arrived late,” he told UCA News. Click to expand...

You are either absolutely disconnected from Pakistani population or only here for an almost bot-like smear campaign on Pakistan it seems.Bodies lie in rot in ditches in Pakistan and regardless of Religion other than a passing motorcyclist stopping no one bothers. On the other hand a woman can scream harassment and an entire mob will lynch the suspect without trial.People who are powerful to the locality or thugs regularly do harass and harm neighbors with the neighborhood timidity taking over - so while this may be a shame in terms of public apathy, it has NOTHING to do with whether than man called Allah, Jesus, Hanuman or the flying spaghetti monster his savior.