Mother of Rashid Minhas died today at age 95

Aesterix

Aesterix

FULL MEMBER
Jan 26, 2021
769
0
1,586
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
KARACHI – Begum Rashida Minhas, mother of Shaheed Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas – the youngest recipient of Nishan-e-Haider – passed away at the age of 95.

The deceased was reportedly seriously ill and was treated at Combined Military Hospital. Condolences over the demise of the mother of the youngest recipient of Nishan-e-Haider poured in on Saturday.

Chief of Air Staff Zaheer Ahmad Babar also expressed condolences over the death of Begum Rashida.

Air Chief Marshal in his condolence message prayed for the deceased. “Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, NI(M) Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force expresses heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Begum Rasheeda Minhas, mother of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas (Shaheed), Nishan-e-Haider” a tweet shared by Pakistan Air Force reads.
en.dailypakistan.com.pk

Mother of young air warrior Shaheed Rashid Minhas passes away

KARACHI – Begum Rashida Minhas, mother of Shaheed Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas – the youngest recipient of Nishan-e-Haider – passed away at
en.dailypakistan.com.pk en.dailypakistan.com.pk
mother-of-air-warrior-shaheed-rashidminhas-passes-away-1639216801-4834.jpg
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
4,982
2
6,272
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
May Allah grant her firdous. I am sure that she will be immensely happy to be welcomed by his son and angels in the paradise.
 
