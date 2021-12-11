Mother of Rashid Minhas died today at age 95

Mother of young air warrior Shaheed Rashid Minhas passes away KARACHI – Begum Rashida Minhas, mother of Shaheed Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas – the youngest recipient of Nishan-e-Haider – passed away at

KARACHI – Begum Rashida Minhas, mother of Shaheed Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas – the youngest recipient of Nishan-e-Haider – passed away at the age of 95.The deceased was reportedly seriously ill and was treated at Combined Military Hospital. Condolences over the demise of the mother of the youngest recipient of Nishan-e-Haider poured in on Saturday.Chief of Air Staff Zaheer Ahmad Babar also expressed condolences over the death of Begum Rashida.Air Chief Marshal in his condolence message prayed for the deceased. “Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, NI(M) Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force expresses heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Begum Rasheeda Minhas, mother of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas (Shaheed), Nishan-e-Haider” a tweet shared by Pakistan Air Force reads.