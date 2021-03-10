What's new

Mother of Pakistan's Issues

imadul

imadul

FULL MEMBER
Dec 7, 2007
1,508
0
1,644
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
All of Pakistan's prevailing issues are emanating form shoddy governance, meritless appointments, and hypocritical behavior of this government.
Examples

1. TLP has become such a powerful blackmailing entity that it can put Punjab and others parts to standstill at will.
2. A joker of a person is CM of Punjab so that Imran Khan could control Punjab remotely which is against governance 101 as precious time and energy is lost to resolve small matters, which could be avoided if a competent person was made CM.
3. He calls Riasat Madinah and gives examples of Faroqu-e- Azam!
is the appointment of Buzdar is according to merit?
Just see the pattern.

After NS and Zardari mafias we deserve this hypocrisy???
 
airmarshal

airmarshal

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 28, 2010
8,625
9
11,095
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Buzdar was not even PTI. Still , he was made CM. Imran Khan has not been able to prove yet merit of Mr. Buzdar.

The way things are, real or perceived, PTI will lose Punjab and if that happens, forget about forming a government.
 
imadul

imadul

FULL MEMBER
Dec 7, 2007
1,508
0
1,644
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
airmarshal said:
Buzdar was not even PTI. Still , he was made CM. Imran Khan has not been able to prove yet merit of Mr. Buzdar.

The way things are, real or perceived, PTI will lose Punjab and if that happens, forget about forming a government.
Click to expand...
Agreed. Punjab and Karachi too.
There is chance PTI may divide by next elections. Khattak may take a part of PTI in KPK.
Selected Buzdar, why? Because he was dummy.
Rumors have it that there are superstitions regarding his appointment. IK governance style and his knowledge in religion gives credence to that. End result in any case is chaotic governance.
People like me who were disenfranchised by 14th century tribal, family, and feudal manner of Sharifs and Zardari supported IK but he has proven lots of talk but less of walk the talk.
What a travesty.
چلتا ہوں تھوڑی دور ہر اک تیزرو کے ساتھ
پہچانتا نہیں ہوں ابھی راہ بر کو میں
 
Last edited:
Crimson Blue

Crimson Blue

FULL MEMBER
Nov 7, 2019
405
0
626
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
imadul said:
2. A joker of a person is CM of Punjab so that Imran Khan could control Punjab remotely which is against governance 101 as precious time and energy is lost to resolve small matters, which could be avoided if a competent person was made CM.
Click to expand...
I actually agree with this wholeheartedly.

Strength of TLP march was less around 2000 people when the left Lahore. They could have easily contained outside Lahore.
Heck we even managed to deplo 4000 law enforcement personals to protect New Zealand team few months ago, why was it so hard to stop 2000 people leaving Lahore?

This Buzdar blunder is costing all of us just too much.
 
imadul

imadul

FULL MEMBER
Dec 7, 2007
1,508
0
1,644
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Crimson Blue said:
I actually agree with this wholeheartedly.

Strength of TLP march was less around 2000 people when the left Lahore. They could have easily contained outside Lahore.
Heck we even managed to deplo 4000 law enforcement personals to protect New Zealand team few months ago, why was it so hard to stop 2000 people leaving Lahore?

This Buzdar blunder is costing all of us just too much.
Click to expand...
This is the tragedy. Now this religious sectarian groups have become state within state and govt is negotiating with it like a sovereign country.
Unless they want to diffuse the situation and then completely ban it and delist it from EC.
 
X

xyxmt

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 27, 2012
22,771
-5
20,684
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
airmarshal said:
Buzdar was not even PTI. Still , he was made CM. Imran Khan has not been able to prove yet merit of Mr. Buzdar.

The way things are, real or perceived, PTI will lose Punjab and if that happens, forget about forming a government.
Click to expand...
Buzdar is not Wasim Akram (who suceeded) but he is Imran's new Mansoor Akhtar, if anyone remembers Mansoor akhtar who miserably failed countless times Imran put him in the team. I guess Imran needs one Mansoor Akhtar in his life all the time.
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
52,419
85
60,489
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
imadul said:
All of Pakistan's prevailing issues are emanating form shoddy governance, meritless appointments, and hypocritical behavior of this government.
Examples

1. TLP has become such a powerful blackmailing entity that it can put Punjab and others parts to standstill at will.
2. A joker of a person is CM of Punjab so that Imran Khan could control Punjab remotely which is against governance 101 as precious time and energy is lost to resolve small matters, which could be avoided if a competent person was made CM.
3. He calls Riasat Madinah and gives examples of Faroqu-e- Azam!
is the appointment of Buzdar is according to merit?
Just see the pattern.

After NS and Zardari mafias we deserve this hypocrisy???
Click to expand...
Yes Buzdar appointment is according to merit. I haven't seen one proper argument against Buzdar. All arguments are basically from those who basically hate his either ethnicity or the way he talks. There isn't single proper argument against Buzdar I have come across in past 3 years. But what I have clearly come across is hate based one ethnicity and other such hateful arguments all over media.
 
LeGenD

LeGenD

MODERATOR
Aug 28, 2006
12,354
74
14,619
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Zarvan said:
Yes Buzdar appointment is according to merit. I haven't seen one proper argument against Buzdar. All arguments are basically from those who basically hate his either ethnicity or the way he talks. There isn't single proper argument against Buzdar I have come across in past 3 years. But what I have clearly come across is hate based one ethnicity and other such hateful arguments all over media.
Click to expand...
Buzdar's lack of governance and vision damaged his credibility. He is trying to fix some things now but perception has been cast.
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
52,419
85
60,489
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
LeGenD said:
Buzdar's lack of governance and vision damaged his credibility. He is trying to fix some things now but perception has been cast.
Click to expand...
Lack of Governance in media yes it may have but that is not reality. Sorry no offence but the biased crap in media by journalists who I just told hate him for his ethnicity and other things and have no single argument to put forward. Dozens of new hospitals are being build. Around every major city will have now University. Great PML N ruled for 2 decades in Punjab and no University in Gujranwala. That is being changed. If building roads only is Governance then yes Buzdar may have failed in that but he is developing things which matters. Only thing where he lacks is Police Reforms that is the issue Khan needs to tell him get done. Apart from that he is doing great.
 
LeGenD

LeGenD

MODERATOR
Aug 28, 2006
12,354
74
14,619
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Zarvan said:
Lack of Governance in media yes it may have but that is not reality. Sorry no offence but the biased crap in media by journalists who I just told hate him for his ethnicity and other things and have no single argument to put forward. Dozens of new hospitals are being build. Around every major city will have now University. Great PML N ruled for 2 decades in Punjab and no University in Gujranwala. That is being changed. If building roads only is Governance then yes Buzdar may have failed in that but he is developing things which matters. Only thing where he lacks is Police Reforms that is the issue Khan needs to tell him get done. Apart from that he is doing great.
Click to expand...
Many of the affordable hospitals which I have seen are created by private organizations. I am not sure how Buzdar can take credit for these developments. Pakistan's state-level spending on the health sector is a lot to be desired. Private organizations have provided some relief to masses on the other hand.

Buzdar was lacking in exposure and slow to show performance. Police lost its focus, waste management degraded, roads deteriorated, city lights were barely lit on nights, pollution and traffic congestion increased. There are but visible problems.

Buzdar seems to be trying lately. He made some unannounced visits in some areas and took action which is good. Credit in this case.

But perception will not shift soon. Managing Punjab is continous work.
 
imadul

imadul

FULL MEMBER
Dec 7, 2007
1,508
0
1,644
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Zarvan said:
Yes Buzdar appointment is according to merit. I haven't seen one proper argument against Buzdar. All arguments are basically from those who basically hate his either ethnicity or the way he talks. There isn't single proper argument against Buzdar I have come across in past 3 years. But what I have clearly come across is hate based one ethnicity and other such hateful arguments all over media.
Click to expand...
You can for sure like him, everyone has the right.
TLP crisis is just his latest excellence because he has no capacity how to deal
1. Because he is totally devoid of any skills to administer a province the size of Punjab.
2. Imran khan knowingly did that and runs Punjab from bani gala which is against all administrative principles.

It is like active reactive self destruction at two levels.
 
python-000

python-000

FULL MEMBER
Sep 8, 2017
1,482
-1
1,130
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
imadul said:
All of Pakistan's prevailing issues are emanating form shoddy governance, meritless appointments, and hypocritical behavior of this government.
Examples

1. TLP has become such a powerful blackmailing entity that it can put Punjab and others parts to standstill at will.
2. A joker of a person is CM of Punjab so that Imran Khan could control Punjab remotely which is against governance 101 as precious time and energy is lost to resolve small matters, which could be avoided if a competent person was made CM.
3. He calls Riasat Madinah and gives examples of Faroqu-e- Azam!
is the appointment of Buzdar is according to merit?
Just see the pattern.

After NS and Zardari mafias we deserve this hypocrisy???
Click to expand...
Ppp zardari group & pmln nawaz group are the god father of PAKISTAN's all ISSUES ( agar Imran Khan PAKISTAN sa or Pakistan ka logon sa zara bhe mohabbat krta hain to inn dono parties ka nasoor sa jan chura dain ya iss PAKISTAN ke ana wale nasloon pr boht bara Ahsan ho ga...:pakistan:
 
imadul

imadul

FULL MEMBER
Dec 7, 2007
1,508
0
1,644
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
python-000 said:
Ppp zardari group & pmln nawaz group are the god father of PAKISTAN's all ISSUES ( agar Imran Khan PAKISTAN sa or Pakistan ka logon sa zara bhe mohabbat krta hain to inn dono parties ka nasoor sa jan chura dain ya iss PAKISTAN ke ana wale nasloon pr boht bara Ahsan ho ga...:pakistan:
Click to expand...
Ppp and PMLN are greatly responsible so are general Zia and Ayub martial laws.
In a sense all Pakistan is responsible.
Imran khan got chance to start up with clean slate but he appointed inept people and then kept changing except buzdar.
He at least promised merit which does not require money so he has bungled up the opportunity.
Does not matter how corrupt PMLN and Zardari are, they can only be defeated by good governance and merit where IK is nowhere to be seen.
 
B

Bouncer

FULL MEMBER
May 31, 2014
1,350
1
1,629
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
airmarshal said:
Buzdar was not even PTI. Still , he was made CM. Imran Khan has not been able to prove yet merit of Mr. Buzdar.

The way things are, real or perceived, PTI will lose Punjab
Click to expand...
Buzdar was/is a massive disappointment. There is no way to justify his continued presence as CM.

Crimson Blue said:
Strength of TLP march was less around 2000 people when the left Lahore. They could have easily contained outside Lahore.
Heck we even managed to deplo 4000 law enforcement personals to protect New Zealand team few months ago, why was it so hard to stop 2000 people leaving Lahore?
Click to expand...
TLP people are all over Pakistan. Their main strength is in small towns and villages. So this idea that if they'd been stopped at Lahore then nothing would have happened is flawed.

Civ Gov & establishment needs to come up with a long term strategy to counter these domestic threats. Can't keep on having this tamasha year after year. That is assuming someone is not pulling their strings and using them to their advantage.
airmarshal said:
Buzdar was not even PTI. Still , he was made CM. Imran Khan has not been able to prove yet merit of Mr. Buzdar.

The way things are, real or perceived, PTI will lose Punjab
Click to expand...
Buzdar was/is a massive disappointment. There is no way to justify his continued presence as CM.

Crimson Blue said:
Strength of TLP march was less around 2000 people when the left Lahore. They could have easily contained outside Lahore.
Heck we even managed to deplo 4000 law enforcement personals to protect New Zealand team few months ago, why was it so hard to stop 2000 people leaving Lahore?
Click to expand...
TLP people are all over Pakistan. Their main strength is in small towns and villages. So this idea that if they'd been stopped at Lahore then nothing would have happened is flawed.

Civ Gov & establishment needs to come up with a long term strategy to counter these domestic threats. Can't keep on having this tamasha year after year. That is assuming someone is not pulling their strings and using them to their advantage.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

peagle
Edhi Centre’s Geeta finally reunites with her mother in India
2
Replies
16
Views
628
El Sidd
El Sidd
A
Christian mother, son killed in Pak over alleged blasphemous remarks
Replies
5
Views
370
Ahmet Pasha
Ahmet Pasha
Muhammad Saftain Anjum
Stateless and helpless: The plight of ethnic Bengalis in Pakistan
2 3
Replies
41
Views
1K
Fahad20007
F
V
India offer led to quiet talks on all major issues
2
Replies
28
Views
1K
Cookie Monster
Cookie Monster
Norwegian
Indian offer led to ‘quiet’ talks on all major issues
Replies
10
Views
895
ARMalik
ARMalik

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom