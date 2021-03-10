Mother of Pakistan's Issues

All of Pakistan's prevailing issues are emanating form shoddy governance, meritless appointments, and hypocritical behavior of this government.
Examples
1. TLP has become such a powerful blackmailing entity that it can put Punjab and others parts to standstill at will.
2. A joker of a person is CM of Punjab so that Imran Khan could control Punjab remotely which is against governance 101 as precious time and energy is lost to resolve small matters, which could be avoided if a competent person was made CM.
3. He calls Riasat Madinah and gives examples of Faroqu-e- Azam!
is the appointment of Buzdar is according to merit?
Just see the pattern.
After NS and Zardari mafias we deserve this hypocrisy???
