Mother of Pakistan's Issues

airmarshal said: Buzdar was not even PTI. Still , he was made CM. Imran Khan has not been able to prove yet merit of Mr. Buzdar.



The way things are, real or perceived, PTI will lose Punjab Click to expand...

Crimson Blue said: Strength of TLP march was less around 2000 people when the left Lahore. They could have easily contained outside Lahore.

Heck we even managed to deplo 4000 law enforcement personals to protect New Zealand team few months ago, why was it so hard to stop 2000 people leaving Lahore? Click to expand...

Buzdar was/is a massive disappointment. There is no way to justify his continued presence as CM.TLP people are all over Pakistan. Their main strength is in small towns and villages. So this idea that if they'd been stopped at Lahore then nothing would have happened is flawed.Civ Gov & establishment needs to come up with a long term strategy to counter these domestic threats. Can't keep on having thisyear after year. That is assuming someone is not pulling their strings and using them to their advantage.Buzdar was/is a massive disappointment. There is no way to justify his continued presence as CM.TLP people are all over Pakistan. Their main strength is in small towns and villages. So this idea that if they'd been stopped at Lahore then nothing would have happened is flawed.Civ Gov & establishment needs to come up with a long term strategy to counter these domestic threats. Can't keep on having thisyear after year. That is assuming someone is not pulling their strings and using them to their advantage.