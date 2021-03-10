What's new

Mother of all problems..

ziaulislam

ziaulislam

Apr 22, 2010
Print fake notes, drop discount rate and which will fuel inflation, counter that with rupee appreciation

Tried and tested for last 30 years with 7 times IMF RECORD

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1379431581547257864
Once u run out of $$$ and have run amoke amoke imports(& ofcourse growth) go to IMF with a burst . causing contraction destroying all the previous growth ...and shying away all long term investors

Investors are therefore still not coming to pakistan they will wait till 2023-24 and if govt shows strong track record they will come
 
Last edited:
Norwegian

Norwegian

Aug 19, 2014
muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

Jan 21, 2015
Print fake notes, drop discount rate and which will fuel inflation, counter that with rupee appreciation

Tried and tested for last 30 years with 7 times IMF RECORD

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1379431581547257864
Once u run out of $$$ and have run amoke amoke imports(& ofcourse growth) go to IMF with a burst . causing contraction destroying all the previous growth ...and shying away all long term investors

Investors are therefore still not coming to pakistan they will wait till 2023-24 and if govt shows strong track record they will come
PMLN dropped discount which maintained the growth rate. This government did the same after 2.5 years.

If PMLN would have printed excessive notes it would not be possible to maintain the inflation rate low, so it is wrong perception that PMLN printed excessive currency.

We were knocking the IMF door again was due to political instability, if NS would allowed to work as PM for 5 years Pakistan would not been in this position, Pakistan would be in a much better position.
 
