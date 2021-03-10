Mother of all problems..

ziaulislam said:



Tried and tested for last 30 years with 7 times IMF RECORD



Investors are therefore still not coming to pakistan they will wait till 2023-24 and if govt shows strong track record they will come

PMLN dropped discount which maintained the growth rate. This government did the same after 2.5 years.If PMLN would have printed excessive notes it would not be possible to maintain the inflation rate low, so it is wrong perception that PMLN printed excessive currency.We were knocking the IMF door again was due to political instability, if NS would allowed to work as PM for 5 years Pakistan would not been in this position, Pakistan would be in a much better position.