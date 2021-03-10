Mother of all problems..

ziaulislam
ELITE MEMBER
- Apr 22, 2010
- 14,679
- 10
- Country
-
- Location
-
Print fake notes, drop discount rate and which will fuel inflation, counter that with rupee appreciation
Tried and tested for last 30 years with 7 times IMF RECORD
Investors are therefore still not coming to pakistan they will wait till 2023-24 and if govt shows strong track record they will come
Tried and tested for last 30 years with 7 times IMF RECORD
Investors are therefore still not coming to pakistan they will wait till 2023-24 and if govt shows strong track record they will come
Last edited: