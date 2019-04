Mother, 33, who killed her two-month-old daughter by snapping her ribs in bid to stop her crying then rang her cocaine dealer before dialling 999 is jailed for more than 13 years

Abigail Palmer, 33, crushed baby daughter Teri-Rae to death at Solihull home

Court heard she had been awake for 72 hours and could not handle her crying

Nine-week-old baby suffered cracked and buckled ribs and oxygen starvation

Palmer was jailed for more than 13 years for manslaughter at hearing today

