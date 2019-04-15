What's new

Most-wanted terrorist named in Red Book arrested in Karachi

Most-wanted terrorist named in Red Book arrested in Karachi
Nazir Shah On Jan 27, 2021


KARACHI: A trained terrorist of an outlawed organisation, Abbas Jafri, has been apprehended during a joint raid of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and a sensitive institution in Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A most-wanted terrorist of a banned organisation, who was already named in the ‘Red Book’ compiled by the government, was arrested by a joint team of CTD officials and a sensitive institution in Karachi.

According to CTD, Abbas Jafri is a close aide of another most-wanted terrorist Yawar Abbas, whereas, his name was also included in the government’s ‘Red Book’. The raiding team also confiscated weapon from his possession.

The spokesperson said that Abbas Jafri had received training from a neighbouring country in 2014 where he was taught medical and intelligence services. The arrested terrorist is specialised in automatic weapon and received the training from a neighbouring country, said CTD.

Abbas Jafri was allegedly involved in completing rekey for terrorists to carry out different activities in Karachi. The CTD spokesperson added that the institution formed teams to arrest accomplices of the arrested terrorist.
The arrested man has been shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation.


On January 21, two alleged target killers had been arrested during a raid conducted by Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials in FC Area of Karachi.

According to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) CTD Omar Shahid Hamid, the arrested assassins include Zahid Ali and Waseem who are wanted in the assassination of a policeman and other serious crimes.

Hamid said that the accused had killed a police constable Khalid Ahmed on Joharabad’s Baijaan Chowk in Karachi and fled from the scene after taking the police’s SMG gun.

Zahid and Waseem are wanted in more than 30 incidents of street crimes. A case was registered against the accused and further investigation is underway, added DIG CTD.

Most-wanted terrorist named in Red Book arrested in Karachi

A most-wanted terrorist of a banned organisation, who was already named in the 'Red Book', was arrested by a joint team of CTD officials in Karachi
Abbas Jafri had received training from a neighbouring country in 2014 where he was taught medical and intelligence services. The arrested terrorist is specialised in automatic weapon and received the training from a neighbouring country, said CTD.
why are they scared of naming Iran the cancer of asia off course after india!
 
Their names give it about who they are and where did they get the training from?
Zainabiyoon and Brotherly Neighbor Iran.
 
good job. expand the covert ops across India, Iran and Afghanistan so that these terrorists perish before they can cross back into Pakistan
 
KARACHI: Police’s Counter-Terrorism Department on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a suspected sectarian militant.

A joint team of the CTD and a federal institution carried out an action in Khuda Ki Basti in Surjani Town and detained the suspect identified as Abbas Jafri.

The CTD said he was associated with a militant outfit, Zainabiyoun Brigade. He was also a close aide to the “most-wanted” militant Yawar Abbas, whose name was also included in the government’s ‘Red Book’.

The raiding team also confiscated weapons from his possession.


The spokesperson said that Abbas Jafri had received training from a neighbouring country in 2014, where he was taught “medical and intelligence services”.

The arrested suspect was specialised in automatic weapons, said the CTD official.

Abbas Jafri was allegedly involved in completing reconnaissance for militants to carry out terrorist activities in Karachi.

During interrogation, it transpired that he had “brainwashed” several people and sent them to the neighbouring country for militancy training.

The CTD in a press release said the held suspect was also involved in using foreign-trained militants for terror activities.

The weapon seized was sent to forensic lab to ascertain whether it was used in terror incidents.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1354655221352439809
‘Zainabiyoun militant’ held in Surjani

Abbas Jafri was allegedly involved in completing reconnaissance for militants to carry out terrorist activities in Karachi.
Pakistan arrests 'most wanted' militant linked to Iran-backed Zainabiyoun Brigade

Pakistan arrests 'most wanted' militant linked to Iran-backed Zainabiyoun Brigade

KARACHI: Pakistan has arrested a ‘most wanted’ militant it says is linked to the Zainabiyoun Brigade, with investigators saying on Thursday he had received military training in neighboring Iran. The Zainabiyoun Brigade was placed on the US Treasury’s financial blacklist in January 2019 and is...
  • Counterterrorism police chief says Abbas Jafri received military training in neighboring Iran
  • Last December, police arrested two members of the same militant outfit from Karachi’s Korangi area
KARACHI: Pakistan has arrested a ‘most wanted’ militant it says is linked to the Zainabiyoun Brigade, with investigators saying on Thursday he had received military training in neighboring Iran.
The Zainabiyoun Brigade was placed on the US Treasury’s financial blacklist in January 2019 and is believed to have sent young members of the Pakistani Shiite community to fight in Syria.
“The arrested terrorist, Abbas Jafri, is a close aide of another most-wanted terrorist, Yawar Abbas, and, much like other members of the Zainabiyoun Brigade, got his military training in neighboring Iran,” Omar Shahid, deputy inspector general (DIG) of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), said.
According to an official handout, Jafri, who was arrested in Karachi, was trained in 2014 and, among other skills, taught to perform intelligence operations and provide medical services.
“The arrested terrorist specialized in automatic weapons and received training from a neighboring country,” the handout added.


Press release and copy of FIR registered against the militant of Iran-backed Zainabiyoun Brigade arrested in Karachi on January 27, 2021. (Courtesy: Counter-Terrorism Department, Sindh Police)
Jafri, from whom weapons were confiscated, was also described as the right-hand man of Yawar Abbas and named in the “Red Book”, an official document on that lists names and profiles of hardened militants.
According to the police, Jafri was involved in carrying out reconnaissance activities for militants.
The arrested man has been shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation, police said.
Earlier in December, CTD said it had arrested two members of the Zainabiyoun Brigade from the Korangi area of Karachi in connection with a string of killings over the last six years.
Tehran has not responded to the CTD’s claims.
On November 27, an AP report said that a group of Pakistanis was among 19 pro-Iran militia fighters killed in eastern Syria.
In March, a senior official told Arab News that up to 50 Pakistani fighters were killed by the Turkish army and Syrian forces in a major rebel stronghold in the northwest of the country.
 
Well looks like Arab News is not shying away from naming Iran. Question - is this genuine or a ploy to trap Iran??

Pakistan arrests 'most wanted' militant linked to Iran-backed Zainabiyoun Brigade

KARACHI: Pakistan has arrested a ‘most wanted’ militant it says is linked to the Zainabiyoun Brigade, with investigators saying on Thursday he had received military training in neighboring Iran. The Zainabiyoun Brigade was placed on the US Treasury’s financial blacklist in January 2019 and is...
Pakistan arrests 'most wanted' militant linked to Iran-backed Zainabiyoun Brigade
 
Iranians are no saints but arab lobby is too powerful in pakistan... we need our own direction, separate from these two!!!
 
