Most wanted terrorist killed in Darra Adam Khel IBO

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Most wanted terrorist killed in Darra Adam Khel IBO​

Intelligence agencies, security forces hunted down terrorists by adopting unconventional operational procedures

Correspondent
June 18, 2023

DARRA ADAM KHEL: In a highly planned intelligence-based operation (IBO), security forces killed the most wanted terrorist Zafar Khan alias Zafari along with his group in Darra Adam Khel, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), it was reported on Sunday.

The other two terrorists were identified as Hasan Khan son of Muhammad Imran, a resident of Bazi Khel, and Anas alias Ali, a resident of Nangarhar, Afghanistan.

Intelligence agencies and security forces hunted down terrorists by adopting unconventional operational procedures based on corroborated intelligence.

Read Commander among 7 terrorists held in Miran Shah IBO

According to reports, Zafar was a resident of Malan village in Darra Adam Khel and had reached Peshawar from Nangarhar province of Afghanistan on May 22, 2023.

He was also a former member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and was involved in 26 grenade attacks in Pakistan.

Zafar was also involved in dozens of terrorist attacks against security forces, coal contractors, businessmen and influential people and so far had taken more than Rs100 million in extortion and kidnapping for ransom.

The slain terrorist Hasan was an expert in sniping and grenade attacks and was a part of TTP Afghanistan from 2019 to 2021. He had also visited the war-torn country several times.

Terrorist Anas was reportedly an expert sniper in terror attacks against security forces in North and South Waziristan districts.


Path-Finder

Path-Finder

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 7, 2013
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
these IBO's and other activities NOW seem scripted. there is a sudden surge in terrorism and then IBO's and terrorists are dying.

Some people are saying that hopefully the punjabi now understand what happens to people in other provinces that are treated like the wild west.
 

