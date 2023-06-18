Most wanted terrorist killed in Darra Adam Khel IBO​

Most wanted terrorist killed in Darra Adam Khel IBO | The Express Tribune Intelligence agencies, security forces hunted down terrorists by adopting unconventional operational procedures

,.,.,Intelligence agencies, security forces hunted down terrorists by adopting unconventional operational proceduresJune 18, 2023DARRA ADAM KHEL: In a highly planned intelligence-based operation (IBO), security forces killed the most wanted terrorist Zafar Khan alias Zafari along with his group in Darra Adam Khel, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), it was reported on Sunday.The other two terrorists were identified as Hasan Khan son of Muhammad Imran, a resident of Bazi Khel, and Anas alias Ali, a resident of Nangarhar, Afghanistan.Intelligence agencies and security forces hunted down terrorists by adopting unconventional operational procedures based on corroborated intelligence.Read Commander among 7 terrorists held in Miran Shah IBOAccording to reports, Zafar was a resident of Malan village in Darra Adam Khel and had reached Peshawar from Nangarhar province of Afghanistan on May 22, 2023.He was also a former member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and was involved in 26 grenade attacks in Pakistan.Zafar was also involved in dozens of terrorist attacks against security forces, coal contractors, businessmen and influential people and so far had taken more than Rs100 million in extortion and kidnapping for ransom.The slain terrorist Hasan was an expert in sniping and grenade attacks and was a part of TTP Afghanistan from 2019 to 2021. He had also visited the war-torn country several times.Terrorist Anas was reportedly an expert sniper in terror attacks against security forces in North and South Waziristan districts.