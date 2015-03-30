What's new

‘Most wanted Lyari gangster’ arrested during Karachi raid

Nazir Shah On Jan 30, 2021
KARACHI: Rangers and police personnel have conducted a joint raid in Karachi’s Orangi Town and arrested a ‘most wanted Lyari gang war’ criminal Ismail, ARY News on Saturday.

According to Rangers spokesperson, the Lyari gangster Ismail was arrested during a joint raid in Orangi Town’s Mominabad neighbourhood. The criminal was wanted in many cases including extortion, murder and attacks on police officials.

The statement added that Ismail was hiding in a foreign country over the fear of being arrested during Karachi Operation, however, he returned to Karachi last month for activating gang war again.

The alleged gangster was handed over the police for further action, the spokesperson said.


Earlier in October last year, the Interpol had issued red warrants of notorious gangster Taj Mohammad Taju, right-hand man of Lyari gangs’ kingpin Uzair Baloch.

The authorities had started efforts to bring the notorious gangster, involved in several heinous crimes, back to Pakistan to face cases against him.

Interpol Islamabad’s national central bureau had written a letter to Karachi Police chief AIG Ghulam Nabi Memon seeking crime record of Taju to be collected from police stations of the city. The Interpol had also asked the police authorities in a letter to hold talks with the UAE authorities about details on the wanted gangster.

The police chief had written a letter to DIGs to collect the record of the cases against Taj Mohammad Taju.

Lol. And then he will be freed by the courts with the help of weak prosecution.

Justice system is a joke in Pakistan. I have lost all my trust in the past 2 years or so.
 
