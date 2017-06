Most Want Person Terror List

One of these World Banned Terrorist Organization Head was just elected Member for Parliament.



Editors' note: To those of you who have enquired, the author is a real man living in the Middle East who sent us these pieces because he is unable to share them with anyone where he lives. At first we tried to tidy up the English, but that seemed to knock much of the soul out of his work. So we made the editorial choice to present his work basically as he sent it; what you are seeing is the result of that choice. It is the way he sees the world from his point of view, unobstructed by editors. Perhaps think of it more as a different kind of article, more as folk art but in words. It is not meant to offend anyone or any religion. It always seemed, living among people from different nations, as if wrongnesses in English were often "righter" than rightnesses. The painter Paul Gauguin reportedly said: "If you see a tree as blue, then make it blue." We apologize to anyone who may not like these postings. "Those who understand, understand."​

Muslims you know Osama, Umar and Zawahiri, they are bear a lot of hardship for you. Am have also cleans the blood and sees the scratch on their body for you against The Enemies of Islam!​

Am serve the one of strongest Army more than 37 year, and more than 30 year am done my service in a Intelligence Network that is the World Best Intelligence Network and am see and observe closely every Thing. Am also work in world Most Dangerous Countries and it are my exercise when and how are Capture the Enemy. Am also know on every Weapon how for use them. It are a great, great loss for Muslim Worlds that al-Qaida are not in her best position that was before when it have work for the Osama. Mulla Umar were Good Person also. Am meet with him so many Time. But when this point come into my mind, that now al-Qaida soo weak, it fill tears in my eyes, but it are a great gift for us that One more Organization that are more strong than Qaida and that are working in Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq, etc. Am not have any link with that but am advice all the leaders who is sitting here to make the collision and help them with every way Donation - Weapon, the Human Resource, Food, Shelter, every Thing, and when Ever you need my help I will with you! Am know how collects the weapons and how for use them! Now This Time if you want for Fight Against The Enemy, this Fight Need Blood. Blood of Youngster! Am remember acutely well when have been soldier, there are so many aged soldier with us, but we are young, so we say on him, Just gives us support from back and we lead to the fight infront. So many my brothers soldier becomes Shaheed (martyr). Am also touch and feel the Hot Blood on my Young Soldier, but when we have try to save them they say on us for, Carry on with Fight do not have Care for us. So we leaves them there and when comes back, most are been Shaheed. Their Blood were Hot. Soo this Time if you want for build the strong wall like al-Qaida, then Shake the Hand and help the Mujahideens, then one day we too gets success and takes them to the next location. My message for you are plain: You takes interest and builds this new group. Before, Enemy feel fear from al-Qaida, but now with Your Contribution and Your Help, Enemy again feel More Fear from this new group of Mujahideen. If we need for do the robbery and collect a weapons for them, then we are not feel hasitation for do this. One day, we are takeover World, one day we are takeover Every Place!​

Not have more words. My brothers who address you before me tells you every Thing and the General who address you before me, am deeply thanks full to him that he join us and am say this openly. It are our first success from Allah! As already you know, that Enemy feel fear from me and he add my name on Most Wan Person Terror List. This is happen because am Fight Against The Enemy. My Team and my Welfare Organizations works for people who are Needy in the World. If Enemy think that this are wrong, Enemy are wrong. Am do this terrorist till Last Breath, till Grave, till the Death. Not for bury me in grave till some One inform me that Enemy are no more on this Earth. It are my promise to you, am Destroy every Enemy. If world add my name Thousand Time on Most Want Person Teror List, than am not for care: the Love that You are gives me are Bigger! This list are nothing infront of me, it equal to the piece of Paper. Am also advice to my family, My Sons, that if I becomes die, then carry my Mission forward. Now no one able to damage me because now we have person who know every Thing about War and War Game. And it are my Honour that am standing on that place where he are before me. He donate his Life for War or Fight. So the Organization who are running in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria etc., we carry one day Your Flag, and Your Flag raise one day over World, those are our Wish! One day we destroy the Infidel, until he accomplish last day on Earth!​

Hakim Haider is based in the Middle East.​