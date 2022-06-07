Most vital new Dams construction will stop due to imported govt. plans, with removal of WAPDA head Gen. Muzammil

N.Siddiqui
Nov 21, 2015
Chairman PTI Imran Khan addressing the meeting of Insaf Lawyers Forum (ILF) Pakistan
The video starts at the relevant point about Dams.
He was forced to resign from his post, as he was competent and honest.
Wapda Chairman Lt Gen (r) Muzammil Hussain resigns - Daily Times
Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) Chairman Lt Gen (r) Muzammil Hussain Saturday resigned from his post after serving in the office for more than five years. Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had first appointed Hussain on August 24, 2016 for five years. Later, the PTI government...
dailytimes.com.pk