What's new

Most vital new Dams construction will stop due to imported govt. plans, with removal of WAPDA head Gen. Muzammil

N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
7,728
8
14,184
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Chairman PTI Imran Khan addressing the meeting of Insaf Lawyers Forum (ILF) Pakistan





The video starts at the relevant point about Dams.

He was forced to resign from his post, as he was competent and honest.


dailytimes.com.pk

Wapda Chairman Lt Gen (r) Muzammil Hussain resigns - Daily Times

Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) Chairman Lt Gen (r) Muzammil Hussain Saturday resigned from his post after serving in the office for more than five years. Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had first appointed Hussain on August 24, 2016 for five years. Later, the PTI government...
dailytimes.com.pk dailytimes.com.pk
 
waqasmwi

waqasmwi

FULL MEMBER
Mar 16, 2019
499
-2
444
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
N.Siddiqui said:

Chairman PTI Imran Khan addressing the meeting of Insaf Lawyers Forum (ILF) Pakistan





The video starts at the relevant point about Dams.

He was forced to resign from his post, as he was competent and honest.


dailytimes.com.pk

Wapda Chairman Lt Gen (r) Muzammil Hussain resigns - Daily Times

Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) Chairman Lt Gen (r) Muzammil Hussain Saturday resigned from his post after serving in the office for more than five years. Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had first appointed Hussain on August 24, 2016 for five years. Later, the PTI government...
dailytimes.com.pk dailytimes.com.pk
Click to expand...
Ye wohi Rtd. General hai na jis par 700 million dollars ki corruption ka ilzam hai or NAB main apni akarr or gharoor ki wajah sy paish nehi howa?.
MF
 
AZ1

AZ1

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 25, 2017
8,727
-2
9,191
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
waqasmwi said:
Ye wohi Rtd. General hai na jis par 700 million dollars ki corruption ka ilzam hai or NAB main apni akarr or gharoor ki wajah sy paish nehi howa?.
MF
Click to expand...
Acha aur PM and CM per tou ilzam sabit hei bail per hie aus ke barey mei kai khayal hie? ab bhag jana
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
7,728
8
14,184
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
waqasmwi said:
Ye wohi Rtd. General hai na jis par 700 million dollars ki corruption ka ilzam hai or NAB main apni akarr or gharoor ki wajah sy paish nehi howa?.
MF
Click to expand...


The point is with the downward negative rating of WAPDA now, the ADP, WB, other fin. institutions will not give loans to WAPDA even with sovereign guarantees.

And with the lower rating given by Moodis too, thanks to imported, corrupt, incompetent PMLN, PDM govt. The reason they are here is to destroy Pak economy on India/Israel/US agenda.


 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

muhammadhafeezmalik
Wapda ex-chief Muzammil Hussain skips NAB hearing in $753m (Rs. 151 billion) scam
Replies
8
Views
158
Khalidr
Khalidr
ghazi52
Wapda executing projects worth $26 billion
Replies
0
Views
421
ghazi52
ghazi52
S
Imported Govt to take measures to ban Pakistanis from holding dual passport
2
Replies
29
Views
784
Catalystic
C
S
Chinese firm reluctant to resume work on Dasu hydropower project
Replies
5
Views
428
Cash GK
Cash GK
313ghazi
Trade deficit compelled govt to approach IMF: PM Imran
Replies
1
Views
448
AZ1
AZ1

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom