Most US opinion leaders back military defence of Taiwan if China invades, survey finds

But military intervention is opposed by the majority of the American public, though support has increased in recent years, according to think tank report.

The Chicago Council on Global Affairs report said almost all of the opinion leaders surveyed believed the US was very likely to make a major effort to counter the rise of China in the next two years, including 97 per cent of Republicans and 91 per cent of Democrats.

As expected, a nuclear exchange is inevitable. The most likely scenario is an exchange of tactical nuclear weapons. A nuclear strike against US bases in Guam, Japan and South Korea is also likely. There is also a possibility of a limited strategic nuclear exchange such as wiping New York City and Washington DC off the map. There is non-negligible chance of total nuclear exchange targeting all major population centers and