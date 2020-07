Most U.S. firms in Hong Kong are concerned about new security law — but few plan to leave, survey shows

The survey, conducted by the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong between July 6 and July 9, polled 183 respondents on China’s new national security law and what it means for businesses.

Of the 76% in total who expressed concern about the new security law, about 41% was “extremely concerned,” while 36.6% was “somewhat concerned.”

The introduction of the law had sparked fears about the impact of Hong Kong ’s status as a global financial hub. However, more than 64% of the respondents indicated that their companies have no plans to move out of Hong Kong.