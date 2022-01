Often we forget that humanity is really a team and maybe like a household we often have violent and hopeless arguments over trivial things.



The common trait we share beyond any other similarity is certainty of our deaths and the impermanence of all things in this material existence. However, the devils corrupt us with their own hatred and unbelievable inhumanity as well. It spurs the same reaction and emotions in us.



Sometimes we should remember how truly petty political and personal fights really are but with things like this and many other examples since we are on this forum the Chinese Pakistani Indian ones are clear, the Indians I feel truly behave many levels lower while pointing accusing fingers and making stories up to enhance the supposed crimes of others. It is so difficult not to return their hate and shallowness with the same.



We simply always see white American and European that celebrate the hurt of their supposed enemies. Of course not all of them in fact not even half are like that but the evil pervades deeper in those societies.



I've always found it strange how some of their cultures have an unexplainable sadism. Maybe 10% of so of their populations that is just so absent in Asia ones. I would say like 20 out of 100 whites I meet have a strange darkness and enjoy the pain of others whereas the same fucked up mentality is maybe in 1 in 100 Asians. Of course it exists and maybe just culture and society or how children are raised but with Indians, my goodness the sadism is so fucking ridiculous.



The kinds of people on this forum are I should say quite more masculine (whether Chinese or Indian or whatever) and we are more playing for our own side and are the aggressive kinds. Definitely not representative of the societies. We should remember that humanity is a team rather than enemies and our collective futures material and immaterial can possibly depend on humanity making it through various stages of our future evolution. We have responsibility to be right and good and all that and it's really hard when some devils are laughing and celebrating the pain and loss of others. Not only using that for propaganda and criticism but actually enjoying and celebrating it like the example in this thread.



Good people see this and feel depressed, sad, and respond with great compassion and increased love and understanding for others including those who they feel are against them. Over here, we are usually not those kinds of people and personalities but keeping sanity and in touch with that family spirit. End of the day many of these worldly things are petty and there is much more to even life than just basic politics and tribal fighting. These Indian lowlifes are the lowest examples of some people in their country.