Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar said that India has conveyed to China "clearly" that peace and tranquility in the border areas are the basis for the relationship between the two neighbours.

"Most Serious Situation After 1962": S Jaishankar On Ladakh The stand-off with China in eastern Ladakh is "surely the most serious situation after 1962", Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar has said, referring to the 1962 Indo-China war.