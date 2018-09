Most religious ppl do 5 prayers per day according to Qu'ran. Least religious people never pray. The rest may pray from time to time.Yankees backed SDF took provincial capital Raqqa, Turks backed people took provincial capital Idlib, Ruskies backed SAA keep national capital Damascus and provincial capitals Aleppo, Homs, Hama, Latakia, Tartus, Daraa, Suwayda, Deir es Zor, Quneitra, part of Hasakah before war ended.Ruskies backed people in eastern Ukraine only managed to take 2 provincial capitals Lugansk and Donetsk before war ended.