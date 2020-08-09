Most Prolific Poster on PDF

Musings said: To be honest it’s difficult category to judge when taking Indians into consideration Click to expand...

In the long run hard work always pays.No one maybe posting now but that day is not far when one can become a star here.It is not about reactions, views etc. Number of Threads created in a day is name of the game.Quantity is the only criteria as of now. If others weigh in and decide to change the criteria then we will see.Hey guys let’s not take this thread too seriously and become serious.Since multi IDs can’t be judged at normal FM level, any id would be treated as a unique one.Facts, quality, hearts content, sources etc have a subjective criteria.Only criteria which is unbiased and objective is the absolute numbers.Anyone beating d00od00o? For the day?