Most Prolific Poster on PDF

VkdIndian

VkdIndian

FULL MEMBER
Jan 6, 2021
641
-6
527
Country
India
Location
India
Hi friends.

I have been on PDF for the last few years and decided to apply for membership earlier this year.
Have come across varied kind of content and I too have created few threads.

This thread is to honour the most prolific posters on PDF.

Today I propose that this honour for the day should go to @d00od00o.

Reason?

Our friend @d00od00o has been creating threads at a breakneck speed. Today he has already created 12 threads in a span of less than 25 min. I am sure that he is upto more and no one would be able to beat him in the remaining hours for today.

Quite a lot of hard work. I guess a lot of preparation must be going in beforehand to keep the links ready and then create these threads.

Congratulations to @d00od00o.

Bravo 👏 👏.
 
P

Peace be there

FULL MEMBER
Aug 10, 2020
284
-12
215
Country
India
Location
India
Lol I do agree with you. You can have a look at my signature to know more. Fact of the matter is no one comments on his thread. All his hard work is going in vain.
 
Musings

Musings

FULL MEMBER
May 14, 2020
595
0
3,651
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
To be honest it’s difficult category to judge when taking Indians into consideration - some have multiple IDs hence don’t build up reputation of prolific posters. Fortunately they haven’t got the brain capacity and have the same grammar errors and of course have the same obsessive trollism in all their posts ........ 😉
 
VkdIndian

VkdIndian

FULL MEMBER
Jan 6, 2021
641
-6
527
Country
India
Location
India
Peace be there said:
All his hard work is going in vain.
Click to expand...
In the long run hard work always pays.

No one maybe posting now but that day is not far when one can become a star here.😉😉

It is not about reactions, views etc. Number of Threads created in a day is name of the game. 😀😀

Quantity is the only criteria as of now. If others weigh in and decide to change the criteria then we will see.
Musings said:
To be honest it’s difficult category to judge when taking Indians into consideration
Click to expand...
Hey guys let’s not take this thread too seriously and become serious.

Since multi IDs can’t be judged at normal FM level, any id would be treated as a unique one.

Facts, quality, hearts content, sources etc have a subjective criteria.

Only criteria which is unbiased and objective is the absolute numbers.

Anyone beating d00od00o? For the day?
 
