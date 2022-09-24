Most powerful UN speech in decades delivered by Colombia's Gustavo Petro

There has been an increase in deadly consumption, from lesser drugs people have moved up to harder ones, genocide has taken place on my continent, and in my country millions of people have been condemned to prison; to hide your own social guilt, the blame has been placed on the rain forest and its plants. Speeches and polices have been filled nonsense. I demand from you here, from my wounded Latin America, to put an end to the irrational war on drugs. To reduce drug consumption we do not need wars, for this we need all of us to build a better society: a more caring society, more affectionate, where the intensity of life saves from addictions and new enslavements. Do you want less drugs? Think of less profit and more love. Think about a rational exercise of power.