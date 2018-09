I've had the opposite experience of you in South Punjab. Most of them just labor away because their children can't go to any school except some low quality madrassas. Instead of learning urdu properly or playing sports, the kids resort to picking trash so their family can be fed. It's a vicious cycle. I think it would be good to incorporate Afghan refugees that have lived in Pakistan for 20-30 years. They are not the problem.







Apke ilakay me taza walay he jo namak haram he. The ones in South Punjab have lived over 30 years and are just like any other Pashtun to be honest.

