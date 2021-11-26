Most Pakistanis believe country is headed in wrong direction: Ipsos survey

To convert that import-based economy into manufacturing will require a couple of decades of hard work.



Economic decisions sometimes act like double-edged swords, like devaluation of PKR it is a very helpful decision for manufacturers and exporters but it is worst for consumer and fixed income people, so most of the time politicians try to make consumers happy instead of making manufacturers happy (bcz consumer votes are deciding factor)





There are positive factors as well which are happening to the economy

- Good expected agri growth in current year

- We have very high growth in large scale manufacturing (which is 10-14%)

- Our SME sector is increasing at a good pace

- Our exports are all-time high and increasing gradually