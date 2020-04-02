Most Of The World Is Becoming More Peaceful, But The U.S. And The Middle East Are Bucking That Trend
The cost of political violence globally is running at more than $14 trillion a year.
A pile of delulu garbage I almost threw up reading... How do grown azz people convince themselves this is ground reality is beyond me.. But keep believing that fantasy and alternative realitiesUSA and the Middle Eastern powers are ideological poles in our world. Most of other global regions are already occupied by Americans whether militarily or economically. So USA is still engaged in this part of the world dominated by Muslim masses. In this region we can surely claim that Iran is the only independent country of middle east, others are militarily dependent on USA. This leaves Iran as the arc enemy of American hegemony in the region.
USA has technological power behind itself, Iran is already trying to catch up with them or at least trying to find a way to defuse American advantages. An other factor with USA is that they have expanded their hegemony throughout NATO alliance. The most insecure places in the world are the borders of NATO with independent countries. Take Syria-Turkey borders as an example. Or Russian borders with eastern EU countries.
The other pillar of American hegemony is its dollar and the fact that liberal leaders around the world have turned it into the national reserve currencies of their respected countries. This gives a huge soft power to USA beside its military hegemony to advance its sinister plots around the world. They can sanction everyone in the world using this financial leverage. They can financially support and/or recruit loyal agents in independent countries and hence financially destroy them and enslave them.
World war 2 were planned to advance American plans in EU, civil wars are also planned to destroy the last remaining resisting powers in other parts of the world.
For example, during M.R.Shah Pahlavi of Iran plenty of the European countries refused to make dollar their national reserve currency and also refused to transfer their reserved gold to USA (WallStreet). At that time Europe received its oil from middle east, Iranian Shah being the head of OPEC sanctioned European countries in accordance with American orders and stopped oil flow to Europe. It was close to destroy EU's economy and they had no other choice left except accepting American dictated orders. Today even if Europeans want their gold returned, Americans will simply say NO to them.
That's why Germany is unable to conduct a simple energy project with Russian federation without US approval. NordStream was halted because of the same financial dependence on USA.
The good thing is that after sanctioning half of the world by USA ( ) everyone is trying to remove evade this toxic currency. The chains that were made by Americans as a result of WW2, are being broken by Americans themselves.
lol.. I wish it did but unfortunately not delulu but it makes me laugh.. It was hilarious read.. Let me help you out further here to inflat your ego... Iran is the only country recognized by the galactic army and Rouhani was the only president an Alien forces from the outer space to extend the red carpet..... Wait how about this... IRAN has been given all of the galaxy and it is the only entity free of charge... Iran is the only country with an ayatual system but all in all you get my driftLooks like i hurt someone's feelings.
Graet You go believe that my mannNope, now i'm sure that the hurting was more than what i expected.
That article is over 4 years old!
Yes after 4 years with US around the world is still not at peace. So the airticle is good can be used from 4 years ago and now. Look at Syria, look at Afghanistan.That article is over 4 years old!