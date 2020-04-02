What's new

Most Of The World Is Becoming More Peaceful, But The U.S. And The Middle East Are Bucking That Trend

Muhammed45

Muhammed45

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
7,014
-5
10,985
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
USA and the Middle Eastern powers are ideological poles in our world. Most of other global regions are already occupied by Americans whether militarily or economically. So USA is still engaged in this part of the world dominated by Muslim masses. In this region we can surely claim that Iran is the only independent country of middle east, others are militarily dependent on USA. This leaves Iran as the arc enemy of American hegemony in the region.
USA has technological power behind itself, Iran is already trying to catch up with them or at least trying to find a way to defuse American advantages. An other factor with USA is that they have expanded their hegemony throughout NATO alliance. The most insecure places in the world are the borders of NATO with independent countries. Take Syria-Turkey borders as an example. Or Russian borders with eastern EU countries.
The other pillar of American hegemony is its dollar and the fact that liberal leaders around the world have turned it into the national reserve currencies of their respected countries. This gives a huge soft power to USA beside its military hegemony to advance its sinister plots around the world. They can sanction everyone in the world using this financial leverage. They can financially support and/or recruit loyal agents in independent countries and hence financially destroy them and enslave them.
World war 2 were planned to advance American plans in EU, civil wars are also planned to destroy the last remaining resisting powers in other parts of the world.
For example, during M.R.Shah Pahlavi of Iran plenty of the European countries refused to make dollar their national reserve currency and also refused to transfer their reserved gold to USA (WallStreet). At that time Europe received its oil from middle east, Iranian Shah being the head of OPEC sanctioned European countries in accordance with American orders and stopped oil flow to Europe. It was close to destroy EU's economy and they had no other choice left except accepting American dictated orders. Today even if Europeans want their gold returned, Americans will simply say NO to them.
That's why Germany is unable to conduct a simple energy project with Russian federation without US approval. NordStream was halted because of the same financial dependence on USA.
The good thing is that after sanctioning half of the world by USA ( :lol: ) everyone is trying to remove evade this toxic currency. The chains that were made by Americans as a result of WW2, are being broken by Americans themselves.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
3,077
-7
2,780
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Muhammed45 said:
USA and the Middle Eastern powers are ideological poles in our world. Most of other global regions are already occupied by Americans whether militarily or economically. So USA is still engaged in this part of the world dominated by Muslim masses. In this region we can surely claim that Iran is the only independent country of middle east, others are militarily dependent on USA. This leaves Iran as the arc enemy of American hegemony in the region.
USA has technological power behind itself, Iran is already trying to catch up with them or at least trying to find a way to defuse American advantages. An other factor with USA is that they have expanded their hegemony throughout NATO alliance. The most insecure places in the world are the borders of NATO with independent countries. Take Syria-Turkey borders as an example. Or Russian borders with eastern EU countries.
The other pillar of American hegemony is its dollar and the fact that liberal leaders around the world have turned it into the national reserve currencies of their respected countries. This gives a huge soft power to USA beside its military hegemony to advance its sinister plots around the world. They can sanction everyone in the world using this financial leverage. They can financially support and/or recruit loyal agents in independent countries and hence financially destroy them and enslave them.
World war 2 were planned to advance American plans in EU, civil wars are also planned to destroy the last remaining resisting powers in other parts of the world.
For example, during M.R.Shah Pahlavi of Iran plenty of the European countries refused to make dollar their national reserve currency and also refused to transfer their reserved gold to USA (WallStreet). At that time Europe received its oil from middle east, Iranian Shah being the head of OPEC sanctioned European countries in accordance with American orders and stopped oil flow to Europe. It was close to destroy EU's economy and they had no other choice left except accepting American dictated orders. Today even if Europeans want their gold returned, Americans will simply say NO to them.
That's why Germany is unable to conduct a simple energy project with Russian federation without US approval. NordStream was halted because of the same financial dependence on USA.
The good thing is that after sanctioning half of the world by USA ( :lol: ) everyone is trying to remove evade this toxic currency. The chains that were made by Americans as a result of WW2, are being broken by Americans themselves.
Click to expand...
A pile of delulu garbage I almost threw up reading... How do grown azz people convince themselves this is ground reality is beyond me.. But keep believing that fantasy and alternative realities
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
3,077
-7
2,780
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Muhammed45 said:
Looks like i hurt someone's feelings. 8-)
Click to expand...
lol.. I wish it did but unfortunately not delulu but it makes me laugh.. It was hilarious read.. Let me help you out further here to inflat your ego... Iran is the only country recognized by the galactic army and Rouhani was the only president an Alien forces from the outer space to extend the red carpet..... Wait how about this... IRAN has been given all of the galaxy and it is the only entity free of charge... Iran is the only country with an ayatual system:lol: but all in all you get my drift
 
Muhammed45

Muhammed45

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
7,014
-5
10,985
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
As a matter of fact, Iranian revolution in this region which is considered as the energy hub of the world screwed American hegemony. It left Israel in crossfire of Sunni/Shia resistant groups and threatened USA's Arab fkholes in the region. A revolution that could spread into Arab countries.

USA in order to counter Iranian version of Islamic revolutio had to define fake revolutions such as Al-Qaeda ISIS etc and covertly support these sectarian terrorists hence misguiding Muslims and diverting their attention from the main cancer sucking blood of Muslims, Israel. This Jewish Zionist snake is still alive thanks to those fake revolutionaries who replaced Palestinian priority with sectarian matters among Muslims leaving Muslims in chaos and turmoil.

A sensitive time for Muslims to wake up and stop following American propaganda.
 
V

Village life

FULL MEMBER
Oct 8, 2016
1,570
-4
1,387
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Probably one of the best thread title on PDF and it's a reality without USA world will be at peace largely , this is the thread I wanted to open but could not spare time for it, ,
امریکا شیطان بزرگ است،
 
Menthol

Menthol

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 2, 2017
2,395
0
2,019
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Muhammed45 said:
USA and the Middle Eastern powers are ideological poles in our world. Most of other global regions are already occupied by Americans whether militarily or economically. So USA is still engaged in this part of the world dominated by Muslim masses. In this region we can surely claim that Iran is the only independent country of middle east, others are militarily dependent on USA. This leaves Iran as the arc enemy of American hegemony in the region.
USA has technological power behind itself, Iran is already trying to catch up with them or at least trying to find a way to defuse American advantages. An other factor with USA is that they have expanded their hegemony throughout NATO alliance. The most insecure places in the world are the borders of NATO with independent countries. Take Syria-Turkey borders as an example. Or Russian borders with eastern EU countries.
The other pillar of American hegemony is its dollar and the fact that liberal leaders around the world have turned it into the national reserve currencies of their respected countries. This gives a huge soft power to USA beside its military hegemony to advance its sinister plots around the world. They can sanction everyone in the world using this financial leverage. They can financially support and/or recruit loyal agents in independent countries and hence financially destroy them and enslave them.
World war 2 were planned to advance American plans in EU, civil wars are also planned to destroy the last remaining resisting powers in other parts of the world.
For example, during M.R.Shah Pahlavi of Iran plenty of the European countries refused to make dollar their national reserve currency and also refused to transfer their reserved gold to USA (WallStreet). At that time Europe received its oil from middle east, Iranian Shah being the head of OPEC sanctioned European countries in accordance with American orders and stopped oil flow to Europe. It was close to destroy EU's economy and they had no other choice left except accepting American dictated orders. Today even if Europeans want their gold returned, Americans will simply say NO to them.
That's why Germany is unable to conduct a simple energy project with Russian federation without US approval. NordStream was halted because of the same financial dependence on USA.
The good thing is that after sanctioning half of the world by USA ( :lol: ) everyone is trying to remove evade this toxic currency. The chains that were made by Americans as a result of WW2, are being broken by Americans themselves.
Click to expand...
It's the reality.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Nan Yang
The Death of American Competence
Replies
9
Views
799
IblinI
IblinI
BDforever
Analysis: US No Longer Spends More on Defense than Next 10 Biggest Countries Combined
Replies
2
Views
1K
Chinese-Dragon
Chinese-Dragon
iranigirl2
Balancing Iran
Replies
0
Views
1K
iranigirl2
iranigirl2
monitor
The End of the American Era
Replies
11
Views
3K
Drawn_Sword_of_God
Drawn_Sword_of_God

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom