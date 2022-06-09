Most of the targets for last fiscal year 2021-22 were achieved by PTI Govt- Economic Survey of Pakistan

Mir Bajwa behind the regime change for America. His name will be remembered as the traitor that took down the gov which was almost at the take off levels to bring us back to ignominy with thieves. Industrial sector growing at 7 and LSM at 10% is what this country needs to industrialize. American spy in COAS spot couldn't take it, needed to keep Pakistan unstable. May Allah hold him to account in the afterlife for his sins. In this life no issues, the loser can't show his face on the streets. He's more hated in the streets of Pak than Bipin was in Srinagar.