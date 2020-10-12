What's new

Featured Most of baloch separatist leaders are ready to return to mainstream Pakistani politics: Juma Khan Marri

Ex-separatist leader Juma Khan Marri said in a new interview that most of baloch separatist leaders are ready to return to mainstream Pakistani politics. Listen at 5:15 onwards.

He also gave detail regarding his contacts with RAW and how RAW pays $3000 monthly stipend to overseas baloch activists to maintain a line against Pakistan.


 
When they will return back, they will be in power. And after that, they will emerge as mujib ur Rehmans of Balochistan.
 
Can I get $3000 a month to talk shit about Pakistan please?

I could get all you guys to troll me on social media, de-construction my weak-*** RAW provided arguements.

Then I could fake an attack on my life, get Malala style recognition and them reveal my true identity, exposing the anti Pakistan networks. This could be followed by a book deal, a netflix series, and a movie about my story featuring the Rock and Kevin Hart.
 
This is because pattern of warfare changed from Hybrid warfare to Grey zone warfare due to successful anti militancy Ops. They will like to erode Pakistan from within. This is what PTM has been designed as well to fool our naive Generals with fall sense of success 'Qaumi dhaaray main wapisi'
 
