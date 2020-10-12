Can I get $3000 a month to talk shit about Pakistan please?



I could get all you guys to troll me on social media, de-construction my weak-*** RAW provided arguements.



Then I could fake an attack on my life, get Malala style recognition and them reveal my true identity, exposing the anti Pakistan networks. This could be followed by a book deal, a netflix series, and a movie about my story featuring the Rock and Kevin Hart.