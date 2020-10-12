Crimson Blue
Ex-separatist leader Juma Khan Marri said in a new interview that most of baloch separatist leaders are ready to return to mainstream Pakistani politics. Listen at 5:15 onwards.
He also gave detail regarding his contacts with RAW and how RAW pays $3000 monthly stipend to overseas baloch activists to maintain a line against Pakistan.
