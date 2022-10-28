(most likely) Chinese made Texas Instrument chips power deadly Iranian drones

American CPUs found in Iran-made kamikaze drones ECONOMICHNA PRAVDA - MONDAY, 26 SEPTEMBER 2022, 14:53 Iran-made Shahed-131 kamikaze drones contain processors manufactured by Texas Instruments, the U.S. company. This is stated in the information posted by the Department of Strategic Communications of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the...

Considering these are bought in bulk on Ali Express and the fact that SMIC is a major manufacturer of Texas Instrument chips, it makes senses Iran buy these in bulk to power their military hardware. And it wouldn't be far fetched these are also used to power Chinese military hardware such as tanks, jets, warships, subs, missiles.