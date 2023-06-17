Most innovative companies in the world 2023

F-22Raptor
The Most Innovative Companies in 2023Every year, Boston Consulting Group (BCG) releases their Most Innovative Companies ranking. Based on a survey of over 1,000 innovation executives polled in Dec. 2022 and Jan. 2023, BCG assessed a company’s performance on four dimensions:
- Global mindshare: the number of votes received from all global innovation executives
- Industry peer view: the number of votes received from executives in a company’s own industry
- Industry disruption: the Diversity Index (Herfindahl-Hirschman) of votes across industries
- Value creation: total shareholder return, including share buybacks, over the 3-year period from Jan. 2020 through Dec. 2022.
Ranked: The Most Innovative Companies in 2023
Which companies prioritize innovation the most? This infographic highlights BCG's 2023 Most Innovative Companies ranking.
www.visualcapitalist.com