Most in China Call Their Nation A Democracy, Most in U.S. Say America Isn't​

For instance, some 63% in the U.S. said their government mainly serves the interests of a minority, while only 7% said the same in China.

And in China, a mere 5% also said not everyone enjoys equal rights in their country, as opposed to 42% who identified this same issue in the U.S.

Latana political research consultant Frederick Deveaux told Newsweek such studies "determine who is winning the battle of democracy in the eyes of the public."