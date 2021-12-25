What's new

Most hate I receive is from Muslims: Read why actor Urfi Javed says she doesn’t believe in Islam and will never marry a Muslim man

Most hate I receive is from Muslims: Read why actor Urfi Javed says she doesn’t believe in Islam and will never marry a Muslim man

"Muslim men want their women to behave in a certain way. They want to control all the women in the community. I don’t believe in Islam because of this", said the actress.


25 December, 2021

Bigg Boss OTT fame actress Urfi Javed

In one of her latest interviews, Indian television actress Urfi Javed has spoken at length about her take on Islam. Speaking to the media, the Bigg Boss OTT fame actress said that she does not believe in Islam and will never marry a Muslim man.


“I am a Muslim girl. Most of the hate comments I receive are from Muslim people. They say that I am tarnishing the image of Islam. They hate me because Muslim men want their women to behave in a certain way. They want to control all the women in the community. I don’t believe in Islam because of this. The reason why they troll me is because I don’t behave the way they expect me to as per their religion.”

Javed added, “I will never marry a Muslim guy. I don’t believe in Islam and I don’t follow any religion, so I don’t care who I fall in love with. We should marry whoever we want
Calling Islam regressive the actress scoffed at the idea of Muslim men forcing their women to wear burqas. She claimed that she is trolled predominantly by members of her own community because she does not act in the way that their religion expects her to.

“There is so much more to me than my clothes. Why don’t people talk about me or my work? I have realised that no matter what I do, people will say things. I belong to a conservative Muslim family and for the longest time, I was told what I have to wear. I wasn’t allowed to wear jeans. My chest would always have to be covered with a dupatta. This made me a rebel and today I will wear whatever I want to,” Urfi said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Indian television actress Urfi Javed is often in the news for her bold outfits and sensuous images on social media. In September this year, the actress was brutally trolled after she was spotted wearing a backless top with a veil partly covering her hair.
Speaking on how her mother gave her the freedom to live her life the way she chose to, Urfi Javed said that her father is a very conservative man, who abandoned them when she was 17-years-old. She and her sibling grew up with their mother who despite being a devout Muslim never pressed her faith on them. “My siblings follow Islam and I don’t, but they never force it on me,” said the actress.
She added that no one should force anyone to follow any particular religion, it should come from form the heart. Everyone should be able to select their own faith, said the actress. “That’s the way it should be. You can’t make your wife and children follow your religion. If it does not come from the heart, neither you nor Allah will be pleased.”

Urfi spoke at length about her views on religion and how she attempts to incorporate positive aspects from all religions. During her conversation with ETimes TV, Urfi disclosed that she has read the Ramayan and also narrated a story from the Hindu epic.


The actress also told the media house that she is currently reading the Bhagwat Gita.“I am reading the Bhagavad Gita right now. I just want to know more about that religion [Hinduism]. I am more interested in the logical part of it. I hate extremism, so I just want to extract the good part of the holy book,” said the actress.


LOL Another self loathing Indian hooker. Dal bajrang should give this bitch the treatment she deserves.

I see no difference between Indian Hindus and Muslims. They both ugly sewer Indians to me. Nuke 'em both.
 
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1473905135168331776

she is very brave gotta give it to her ,huge respect more power to you and your likes we are with you ! speak your mind out dear
 
Last edited:
LOL who cares what this stupid Indian bitch has to say. Stop polluting this forum you ugly Indian rapists. Do we even know this Indian hooker?

This forum has become a mockery where Indian rats open shit topics on a whim. A defence forum that has become an Indian Bollywood gossip forum. Do I fvcking care about some irrelivant Bollywood hooker reading a Hindu book? This is all because the moderators and owners of this forum allow such shit to go on. This is an outrage.

What is the purpose of allowing this crap to go on? Is it to appease the Indian members of PDF to generate traffic and income? I wanna know for once and for all.
 
instead of spewing hate i think you should respect her choice brother don't do that
 
Yeah she wants to act like a whore and dosent want faith to stop her😂😂😂

Dress like a whore, act like a whore and complain religious people call you a whore😂😂😂
 
Fvck off Indian beggar. Shame on you and those that allow you to post such shit. This forum has become a comedy.
This Indian bitch is a product of her society. A self loathing hooker that has lost the ability to even stand up for herself. Instead she now joins the rape brigade. Isn't this what the Indians Muslims have done all along? From the early days of the partition where these backstabbing Indian Muslims chose the wrong side. Look at them now LOL I pity these rats. They get mass abused and have no self worth. They cannot practice their faith and culture. Hindus are constantly oppressing them and trying to assimilate them. Hindu radicals are constantly calling for killing of all Indian Muslims. What a miserable life.
 
Last edited:
This bitch is more than confused. She is programmed to hate herself. The Hindu pajeet has systematically oppressed the Indian Muslim to an extreme breaking point. I am not at all suprised at such behaviour. In fact, I expect Indian Muslims to behave exactly like they are. Cowards.

Other minority groups such as Naxalites, Christians and Dalits have so much more dignity and fight in them. Just compare these Indian Muslims with other minority groups in India. Day and night difference. Indian Muslims sell themselves for a nickel.
 
Relax people.

In 2021, people still not heard of what an Internet Troll does?

I could pretend to be American online and stir up hatred. Remember, alot of people in India have an interest to stir up communalism😉 However there will still be Muslims that have targeted her too, but impossible to know true motive of every troller.
 
Who cares man. To me an Indian is an Indian. Muslim or Hindu. They are both Indians and hateful creatures. They deserve each other. I hope they eat each other until none is left.
 
Seriously why such threads are allowed here? We all know these miraasis have no religion, be it Pakistani or indian, they just want fame.
In india, bashing Islam is the only way to get fame, all the ugly hindutva monkeys will start giving her phul sapportt.
@Suriya you are a gutter rat trying to show that muslims in india haye Islam and prefer the cowpiss. If u want to discuss religion then come forward openly and not use 2 cent whores to convey ur point.
 
People like her are nobody, just an attention seeker idiot, you are right to an extent Indian Muslims can only help themselves but by showing weakness they will get no where.
 
