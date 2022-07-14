Most hard hitting Press Conf. of Fawad Chaudhry against Neutrals/Estab., no holds barred

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said: if he goes through the same trials and tribulations as MNS along with his family has borne Click to expand...

What are you even talking about? Despite your background, let us just say for the sake of debate that you are sincere in your above comment of respect for IK, even then you are comparing apples and oranges because a) Imran Khan hasn't done any corruption unlike Nawaz whose hands are full and b) Nawaz could have decided to stay behind and fight this system like a true leader however if history is anything to go by, he has always proven to run away at the slightest whisper of hardship.The same happened during the Musharraf era when he ran away to Jeddah and this time again during PTI tenure.So i don't know what trials and tribulations did MNS went through because apparently he has always been the poster child of the establishment and he still banks on them to bring him back to power.