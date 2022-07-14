Most hard hitting Press Conf. of Fawad Chaudhry against Neutrals/Estab., no holds barred

N.Siddiqui
Lesson for seasonal inqalabis. This is how you take corrupt military judicial establishment to the cleaners while staying in Pakistan, unlike your Mafroor leader hiding in London
جنرلز اور ججوں کو بند کمروں میں فیصلے کرنے کا اختیار نہیں ، فواد چودھری کی دھواں دار پریس کانفرنس
You have a point here, nevertheless my respect for IK will increase manifolds if he goes through the same trials and tribulations as MNS along with his family has borne.This is how you take corrupt military judicial establishment to the cleaners while staying in Pakistan
What are you even talking about? Despite your background, let us just say for the sake of debate that you are sincere in your above comment of respect for IK, even then you are comparing apples and oranges because a) Imran Khan hasn't done any corruption unlike Nawaz whose hands are full and b) Nawaz could have decided to stay behind and fight this system like a true leader however if history is anything to go by, he has always proven to run away at the slightest whisper of hardship.if he goes through the same trials and tribulations as MNS along with his family has borne
RANDI RONAThe detailed verdict by Supreme court just 2 days before elections shows how they're trying to influence elections providing narrative against PTI
Imran Khan has not tried to kill his own army chief by diverting his aeroplane full of passengers to land in IndiaYou have a point here, nevertheless my respect for IK will increase manifolds if he goes through the same trials and tribulations as MNS along with his family has borne.
For starters let's see IK in Attock jail. Landhi jail, Adiala jail, Kot Lakhpat jail. Then let's see his family and close ones arrested and put to bars for a very long time. Let's see IK go to trials every day and the media beating the drums.
If that's not enough let's see his assets frozen and any business confiscated etc etc.
The detailed verdict by Supreme court just 2 days before elections shows how they're trying to influence elections providing narrative against PTI