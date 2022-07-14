What's new

Most hard hitting Press Conf. of Fawad Chaudhry against Neutrals/Estab., no holds barred

Norwegian

Norwegian

N.Siddiqui said:

جنرلز اور ججوں کو بند کمروں میں فیصلے کرنے کا اختیار نہیں ، فواد چودھری کی دھواں دار پریس کانفرنس​



Lesson for seasonal inqalabis. This is how you take corrupt military judicial establishment to the cleaners while staying in Pakistan, unlike your Mafroor leader hiding in London
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

That statement ' Estab. kay munh ko Khoon Laga huwa hai', and ' 8 Generals and Judges cannot decide the fate of the nation' is apt and most hard hitting.

The whole wordings of the Presser is like a thunder bolt to the Estab. And found Fawad Chaudhry to be most brave and eloquent of any PTI member.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Norwegian said:
This is how you take corrupt military judicial establishment to the cleaners while staying in Pakistan
You have a point here, nevertheless my respect for IK will increase manifolds if he goes through the same trials and tribulations as MNS along with his family has borne.
For starters let's see IK in Attock jail. Landhi jail, Adiala jail, Kot Lakhpat jail. Then let's see his family and close ones arrested and put to bars for a very long time. Let's see IK go to trials every day and the media beating the drums.
If that's not enough let's see his assets frozen and any business confiscated etc etc.
 
koolio

koolio

I think the deciding factor will be Punjab elections around the corner, if PTI loses, which I suspect extreme rigging then People need to come out on streets and revolt against the system.
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

Norwegian said:
Lesson for seasonal inqalabis. This is how you take corrupt military judicial establishment to the cleaners while staying in Pakistan, unlike your Mafroor leader hiding in London
Yes, powerful and hegemonic cartels need to be dealt with bigger power and show of strength. Here PTI with huge support of the people, Social media, bar councils, civil society, overseas Pakistanis, pressure groups is very successful.

First time power corrupt Estab. is up against a force to reckon with and wilting under pressure of Awam and all.
 
IceCold

IceCold

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
if he goes through the same trials and tribulations as MNS along with his family has borne
What are you even talking about? Despite your background, let us just say for the sake of debate that you are sincere in your above comment of respect for IK, even then you are comparing apples and oranges because a) Imran Khan hasn't done any corruption unlike Nawaz whose hands are full and b) Nawaz could have decided to stay behind and fight this system like a true leader however if history is anything to go by, he has always proven to run away at the slightest whisper of hardship.
The same happened during the Musharraf era when he ran away to Jeddah and this time again during PTI tenure.
So i don't know what trials and tribulations did MNS went through because apparently he has always been the poster child of the establishment and he still banks on them to bring him back to power.
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
You have a point here, nevertheless my respect for IK will increase manifolds if he goes through the same trials and tribulations as MNS along with his family has borne.
For starters let's see IK in Attock jail. Landhi jail, Adiala jail, Kot Lakhpat jail. Then let's see his family and close ones arrested and put to bars for a very long time. Let's see IK go to trials every day and the media beating the drums.
If that's not enough let's see his assets frozen and any business confiscated etc etc.
Imran Khan has not tried to kill his own army chief by diverting his aeroplane full of passengers to land in India
Imran Khan has not stormed the Supreme Court with his Gullu Butts forcing Chief Justice of Pakistan to flee. So please stop comparison of Imran Khan with your civilian dictator Mian Mafroor
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

Acetic Acid said:
The detailed verdict by Supreme court just 2 days before elections shows how they're trying to influence elections providing narrative against PTI
Exactly, this was mentioned by Fawad Chaudhry in the presser, he said the SC has waited for 4 months, they could have waited for three more days.

But don't think it will deter PTI or make any mark on the 17th July Bi-elections. Unless they, the govt. are coming with some more actions after this.
 

