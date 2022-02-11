Most French people see Turkey as threat rather than ally: Survey

If they want to form an alliance with Russia in Libya, they do not need to instrumentalize Turkiye, they need to be able to express this more clearly. Then, Macron may come closer than 5 meters to Putin on his next visit.It is not possible for Turkiye to threaten France militarily. Politically and economically, its instruments are limited. We do not have long-range ballistic missiles like France, we are not a nuclear power like France. We do not use the embargo threat as a tool in our diplomatic relations as France does. We dont finance terrorists in their country, as France openly does.Without researching the scale and funding of this survey, what I can say in a nutshell is the vortex of populism in the French public. Leave us aside, this attitude causes deep allergies in much more critical places.The French people have more serious problems to worry about. They are heading towards the great collapse in Africa. As Chirac said, 60 of every 100 euros in the Frenchman's wallet comes from Africa. Uranium, gold, many Raw and rare elements come from Africa, not France. What they should be afraid of is the anger that rises there.