Most French people see Turkey as threat rather than ally: Survey

Most French people see Turkey as threat rather than ally: Survey

Around 56% of the French public consider Turkey as an enemy, while only 9% see it as an ally, according to a survey.While Italy, Germany and Spain are...
Around 56% of the French public consider Turkey as an enemy, while only 9% see it as an ally, according to a survey.

While Italy, Germany and Spain are perceived as allies for France, 53% of those surveyed perceived the United States as an ally and 40% considered the United Kingdom and Japan as allies, the survey by Harris Interactive said.

Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Algeria, Russia, Saudi Arabia, China, Mali and Turkey are considered threats to France, according to the survey.

Tensions have risen between France and Turkey in recent years and Ankara has repeatedly traded barbs with Paris over its policies on Syria, Libya, the Eastern Mediterranean and other issues.

A new law introduced by the French government and criticized for being anti-Muslim has also drawn Ankara's ire, with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan accusing France of Islamophobia.

Erdoğan had said Macron needed "mental checks" and expressed hope that France would "get rid of" Macron as soon as possible.

Turkey also accused the French government of tolerating associations affiliated with some terrorist groups that have been operating openly across the country for years and failing to punish those who inflict violence against the Turkish community on the grounds of freedom of demonstration and expression.

Turks don't give a s*** about them.
 
Turks don't give a s*** about them.
Oh Turks are so tough! They defy the French,they defy the Russians,they defy the Americans,they defy Israel,they defy Egypt,they defy the whole EU. And then they reach 48,9% inflation and suddenly want to be friends with all of them again.

You forgot to mention that Turkish ships harassed French ships in two occasions.
When a supposed NATO ally targets a French ship three times and later harasses a French research vessel close to Greek waters,how do you expect the French to see you like?

But of course,you don't care. You didn't care about the Russians when you shot down their Su-24,but then apologized and bought S-400s. You didn't care about the Americans when they kicked you out of the F-35 program,but then you asked for F-16Vs. You didn't care about the Chinese when you supported the Uyghurs,but then forgot them and became friends with China. You didn't care about the UAE when they were backing Haftar and Libya and then you went to them asking for investments and money.
 
If they want to form an alliance with Russia in Libya, they do not need to instrumentalize Turkiye, they need to be able to express this more clearly. Then, Macron may come closer than 5 meters to Putin on his next visit.

It is not possible for Turkiye to threaten France militarily. Politically and economically, its instruments are limited. We do not have long-range ballistic missiles like France, we are not a nuclear power like France. We do not use the embargo threat as a tool in our diplomatic relations as France does. We dont finance terrorists in their country, as France openly does.

Without researching the scale and funding of this survey, what I can say in a nutshell is the vortex of populism in the French public. Leave us aside, this attitude causes deep allergies in much more critical places.


The French people have more serious problems to worry about. They are heading towards the great collapse in Africa. As Chirac said, 60 of every 100 euros in the Frenchman's wallet comes from Africa. Uranium, gold, many Raw and rare elements come from Africa, not France. What they should be afraid of is the anger that rises there.
 
Oh Turks are so tough! They defy the French,they defy the Russians,they defy the Americans,they defy Israel,they defy Egypt,they defy the whole EU. And then they reach 48,9% inflation and suddenly want to be friends with all of them again.

You forgot to mention that Turkish ships harassed French ships in two occasions.
When a supposed NATO ally targets a French ship three times and later harasses a French research vessel close to Greek waters,how do you expect the French to see you like?

But of course,you don't care. You didn't care about the Russians when you shot down their Su-24,but then apologized and bought S-400s. You didn't care about the Americans when they kicked you out of the F-35 program,but then you asked for F-16Vs. You didn't care about the Chinese when you supported the Uyghurs,but then forgot them and became friends with China. You didn't care about the UAE when they were backing Haftar and Libya and then you went to them asking for investments and money.
Obsession brah?
 

