Most Fascinating Interview That I Have Watched

Jan 6, 2016
America abandoned its strategic ally India in Afghanistan?


Gen. Tariq Khan, ex Head Pakistan's Central Command and Frontier Corps that defeated Pakistani Taliban (TTP) in a provocative interview with Dr. Moeed Pirzada (Editor GVS) explains how Washington has abandoned its ally India and its proxy Kabul regime in another shift of US politics. But he busts the myth of Afghan invincibility pointing out how both Sikhs under Maharaja Ranjit Singh and British had repeatedly defeated and humbled the rulers of Kabul. Highly informative discussion. Must watch for students of International Relations, Politics and aspirants of competitive exams like CSS, IAS and PAS.

@ghazi52 @araz @The Eagle @The Accountant @That Guy @Irfan Baloch @PanzerKiel @AgNoStiC MuSliM @Imran Khan @PAKISTANFOREVER @waz @Windjammer @WinterFangs @KaiserX @niaz @farok84 @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @MastanKhan @krash @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @Cookie Monster @Bratva @VCheng @Foxtrot Alpha @Rafael @Rafi @Trango Towers @TNT @Indus Pakistan @Falcon26 @Norwegian @LeGenD @Iltutmish @notorious_eagle @Akh1112 @mingle @Dazzler @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @Tipu7 @Hodor @Horus @Ark_Angel @SQ8 @Goenitz @messiach @TaimiKhan
 
Sep 29, 2010
_NOBODY_ said:
explains how Washington has abandoned its ally India and its proxy Kabul regime in another shift of US politics.
What does this "abandonment" mean, actually? Has USA left India to devise its own way forward in Afghanistan? Hardly. It is only the mix of tools implementing the same policies that will be changing due to the withdrawal, that is all.
 
Jan 6, 2016
@Goenitz The interview was mind blowing, especially about the power that CPEC grants us and about giving Americans an opportunity to compete with CPEC in Pakistan. I also love how he dismantled the stupid claim that Afghanistan is the graveyard of empires.
VCheng said:
What does this "abandonment" mean, actually? Has USA left India to devise its own way forward in Afghanistan? Hardly. It is only the mix of tools implementing the same policies that will be changing due to the withdrawal, that is all.
Kindly watch the interview from 14:00, that will give you the answer.
 
