Most Emotional Speech by PM Imran Khan | But Pakistanis want Real Action to bring back looted money | Corrupt Free Country

Most Emotional Speech by PM Imran Khan | But Pakistanis want Real Action to bring back looted money | Corrupt Free Country


When will the Cancerous Corruption, Money, bribery will end in Pakistan?
 
The will is there, IA Allah will pave the way. This is not about IK it is about the destiny of Pakistan. IK is fighting against unsurmountable odds, money is the most testing of things.
Even if I introspect, I know system is corrupt to the core, I know Pakistan can not go anywhere in the current system but if someone puts a bag of money in front of me I will pause too. This is the dilemma. People with authority and power have stakes in this system, media is a prime example let alone the bureaucracy.
 
