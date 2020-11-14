What's new

Most embarrassing moments of your life?

Jun 12, 2017
Last year I did shrooms and went into psychosis. I started thinking I was imam Mahdi. 8-)

I went to Pakistan in my village cussed out people who were accepting interests from the banks under the disguise of committees made to help out the poor. I thought it was my mission to destroy the Satan and his evil ways Until I was taken to a psychiatrist and was told I have schizoaffective disorder. :undecided:

Looking back now I embarrassed my whole family and will always have the guilty shame. I still haven't moved on from this shame.

I don't know if anyone remembers but I was banned from this forum as well for posting Quranic verses in every thread.

What is your most embarrassing moment?
 
