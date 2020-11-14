Most embarrassing moments of your life?

Last year I did shrooms and went into psychosis. I started thinking I was imam Mahdi.I went to Pakistan in my village cussed out people who were accepting interests from the banks under the disguise of committees made to help out the poor. I thought it was my mission to destroy the Satan and his evil ways Until I was taken to a psychiatrist and was told I have schizoaffective disorder.Looking back now I embarrassed my whole family and will always have the guilty shame. I still haven't moved on from this shame.I don't know if anyone remembers but I was banned from this forum as well for posting Quranic verses in every thread.What is your most embarrassing moment?