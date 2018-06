Most dangerous for women? Foreign media constantly single out India for more opprobrium than other countries



New Delhi: So India is the most dangerous place in the world for women, according to a survey of 550 experts on women’s issues by the Thomson Reuters Foundation. One of the reasons for this assertion, apparently, was the level of sexual violence against Indian women.



So, let’s start with some comparative statistics. Most comparisons are odious, rape comparisons are more odious than most, and no comparison in this article is intended to minimise the magnitude of the crime. But comparisons are the only way to understand whether it is right for India to be constantly singled out for more opprobrium than other countries.



Something very odd has been going on in the Western media’s perception and portrayal of rape in India, something that is matched only by their own positively skewed image of themselves. The 550 experts seem to have been hiding under a rock, reading only the papers that give wall-to-wall coverage of rape in India while quietly ignoring the epidemic in their own backyard.